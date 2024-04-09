Is Twisted Sister Reuniting? Dee Snider Says the Band Would Make a Comeback for the Right Price

There are no concrete plans for a Twisted Sister reunion, but frontman Dee Snider said that could change soon. The offers the band is currently getting are almost too good to pass up. The iconic hair metal group called it quits in 2016, but fans and promoters are clamoring to see the band live again as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of the landmark album Stay Hungry.

"As a result of all the bands retiring and dying, the offers get bigger and bigger for the holdouts to come back," Snider said during a recent appearance on The Hook Rocks! podcast. "We're on eight years now of not playing, with no intention of coming back. But — my father, he says, 'Everything before the word 'but' is bulls--t — but at some point, you've gotta say, 'Well, how can I say no to that?'" Snider said the right offer could bring the band back into action. "Is it there yet? No. Is it getting close? Yeah," he said. "Is there talk amongst us, like, 'Well, in the event that the numbers do get there, and they sure as hell seem to be going in that direction, how are we gonna do this?' So there's a little bit of that conversation. And that's both physically how we're gonna do it and on a number of other levels."

The frontman described this as a drastic change of heart for the band. "That's a recent occurrence, that the conversation has gone from 'never' to 'in the event that they make us an offer we can't refuse, what's the plan?'" he said. "There's some very general discussion on that, involving personal trainers [laughs], diets, hair extensions. And that's the first time in eight years that the conversation has changed."

The surviving members of Twisted Sister get along well, Snider added. "We're all friends, by the way. The surviving guys, we all talk and we're all friends and we love each other," he said. "That was one of the great things that came out of getting back together the first time is that we managed to fix the friendships and be friends and that, to me, is really why I wanted to do it in the first place, getting back [together] last time."

Twisted Sister's first lineup formed in 1972, but Snider didn't join until 1976. The band had their big commercial breakthrough with 1984's Stay Hungry, which made it to No. 15 on the Billboard 200. This was largely due to the hit singles "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock." The album has since been certified platinum three times over in the U.S. The following year, Snider testified in front of the U.S. Senate. This came after more than a dozen record companies agreed to place parental guidance warnings on their explicit releases. The decision came at the behest of the Parents Music Resource Center. The group's leader Tipper Gore – the wife of former Vice President Al Gore, who was a Senator representing Tennessee at the time – called Twisted Sister's track "Under the Blade" a masochistic song about kinky sex. Snider countered that the track was actually about a bandmate's surgery.

