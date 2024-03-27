Old Usher Interviews About Sean Combs' Wild Sex Life Uncovered: 'You Never Knew What Was Going to Happen'

Some old Usher interviews about Sean "Diddy" Combs and sex in the music industry are raising eyebrows. The newfound scrutiny comes after Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation on Monday, March 25. This came after he was accused of sexual misconduct in a series of lawsuits that started late last year. Usher said that Combs introduced him to "a totally different set of s--t – sex, specifically," during a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone.

Source: MEGA This came after two of the record mogul's homes were raided as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation on Monday, March 25.

"Sex is so hot in the industry, man," the singer said. "There was always girls around. You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen." More than a decade later, Usher elaborated on these claims during a 2016 interview with Howard Stern. He admitted to seeing "curious things" in the 1990s after he went to live with Combs at age 14. "I went there to see the lifestyle," the musician said. "And I saw it. But I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it." When Stern asked Usher if he would let his son live with Combs, the singer replied: "Hell no." Usher was the headliner of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. His representatives didn't immediately respond to Q's request for comment.

Investigators found firearms at Combs' homes in Miami and Los Angeles, three unnamed sources told NBC News. It's not clear what kind of weapons were recovered. Combs had his phone confiscated by federal officials on Monday after his plane was stopped in Miami. He was reportedly on his way to the Bahamas.

Source: MEGA Usher went to live with Combs at age 14.

The music mogul's associate Brendan Paul, 25, was arrested on drug charges shortly thereafter after investigators allegedly found cocaine and cannabis edibles, The New York Post reported. He was later released on a $2,500 bond. Combs' two adult sons – Justin, 30, and King, 25 – were briefly detained during the Los Angeles raid, but were not arrested. They are not believed to be part of the probe.

Source: MEGA 'You never knew what was going to happen,' Usher said.

Combs' attorney Aaron Dyer condemned the raids in a statement on Tuesday, March 26. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," he said. "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities." The statement continued: "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. ... This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits." The statement then addressed the multiple sexual abuse lawsuits that have been levied against Combs over the past few months, saying: "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

