Ween Celebrate Four Decades of Career Eclecticism With Upcoming '40 Years of Ween' Tour

If ever a band qualified for legitimate use of the phrase "you never know what's coming next," it's Ween. Founded in 1984 by Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo, otherwise known as Gene and Dean Ween, they've spent the last four decades delivering unto their fans a discography that's filled with a little bit of everything...and if that's hyperbole, it isn't for lack of trying on Ween's part: their Wikipedia entry refers to their "irreverent, highly eclectic catalog of songs inspired by funk, soul, country, gospel, prog, psychedelia, R&B, heavy metal, and punk rock," and while all of those genres are accurate, it's far from a complete list.
As such, it's no wonder that Ween would want to celebrate the 40 years worth of music they've released thus far, which would explain why they're soon to be setting off on a tour to do just that...or to put in the way they did in their official announcement, "Ween will be painting the town brown all year long celebrating 40 YEARS OF WEEN."
The band was already set to perform four shows in February - two dates at the Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, and two dates at the Sound in Del Mar, California - but the official "40 Years of Ween" tour kicks off in Atlanta at the Coca Cola Roxy Theater on April 19, runs through April 27 at Brown's Island in Richmond, Virginia, and then kicks off again on August 2 for a two-date stint at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana. From there, the band continues through August 10, when they close the tour at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Oregon.
And, yes, they do have one more show scheduled for 2024, at the Mann in Philadelphia, but rather than a 40th anniversary show, that's actually a performance to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the band's Chocolate and Cheese album.
The full list of tour dates is below:
Ween 2024 Tour Dates:
02/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/17 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound
02/18 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound
04/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
04/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
04/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
04/23 – N. Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery0
4/25 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
04/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
04/27 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island0
8/02 + 08/03 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
08/06 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/10 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann