Ween Celebrate Four Decades of Career Eclecticism With Upcoming '40 Years of Ween' Tour

If ever a band qualified for legitimate use of the phrase "you never know what's coming next," it's Ween. Founded in 1984 by Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo, otherwise known as Gene and Dean Ween, they've spent the last four decades delivering unto their fans a discography that's filled with a little bit of everything...and if that's hyperbole, it isn't for lack of trying on Ween's part: their Wikipedia entry refers to their "irreverent, highly eclectic catalog of songs inspired by funk, soul, country, gospel, prog, psychedelia, R&B, heavy metal, and punk rock," and while all of those genres are accurate, it's far from a complete list.

As such, it's no wonder that Ween would want to celebrate the 40 years worth of music they've released thus far, which would explain why they're soon to be setting off on a tour to do just that...or to put in the way they did in their official announcement, "Ween will be painting the town brown all year long celebrating 40 YEARS OF WEEN."