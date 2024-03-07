Dean Ween Announces the Cancelation of Ween's April Tour Dates, Citing a Need to "Preserve My Mental and Spiritual Well-Being"

The tour dates, which stretched throughout the southeastern U.S., were set to run from April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia through April 27 in Richmond, Virginia, were canceled for reasons which appear to be more about mental health than physical stamina.

After getting fans hyped up the “40 Years of Ween ” tour, a series of dates designed to celebrate four decades of the band’s music, guitarist Dean Ween (born Michael Melchiondo Jr.) has taken to social media to offer apologies for the fact that the April dates of the tour have now been canceled.

The message from Dean - or, as he signed it, "Deaner" - was posted on the band's official social media accounts on Thursday, March 7, and read as follows:

"For the majority of my life I have been blessed enough to have a career doing the thing that I love the most. This privilege has never been lost on me. The fact that the music reaches other people and means so much to them is something that I never take for granted, and for which I am truly grateful, all of the time, every time we perform. At this moment in time though I need to step away from performing live in order to preserve my mental and spiritual well-being, and instead focus on myself and loved ones.

"I know this will come as a disappointment and with great inconvenience to many people who bought tickets and made travel plans, and for this I sincerely apologize. I look forward to returning to the stage with the enthusiasm, joy, and renewed sense of inspiration that our fans deserve, and that I require of myself when we play live. Thank you and god bless. – Deaner"

Ween’s most recent studio album, La Cucharacha, was released in 2007, but the band has continued to tour on occasion. For his part, however, Dean Ween has continued to record and release music as the Dean Ween Group: their debut album, The Deaner Album, was issued in 2016, and the follow-up, Rock 2, was released in 2018. The group made their debut via the single “I Love You All the Time” as part of the Play It Forward Campaign in 2015.