Weezer Announces Space-Themed 30th Anniversary 'Blue Album' Global Tour

Weezer has announced its Voyage to the Blue Planet tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's breakthrough self-titled record, which fans know as "The Blue Album." The Smashing Pumpkins and Teen Mortgage will provide support at the U.K. and European shows while the Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. will open for Weezer in the U.S. and Canada. Before the tour kicks off this June in Birmingham, the band will play a preview show in Los Angeles with Keanu Reeves' alternative rock group Dogstar.

A pre-sale event for members of the Weezer fan club will begin at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday, March 13. Tickets will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 15. Weezer is using a space-themed social media campaign to promote the tour. The announcement on Monday, March 11 came alongside a video showing the band in NASA suits at a spaceport. "The time has finally come for you to join us as we embark on The Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour," says a different post on Weezer's Instagram page. "Not only are we playing the album in full each and every night of the tour, but we also plan on playing all of your favorite Weezer songs, rarities and more… Get ready, because you’re about to be feeling Blue all year round."

The Blue Album was recorded by Ric Ocasek of the foundational power pop group the Cars. It became a massive commercial success following its May 1994 release with hits like "Buddy Holly," "The Sweater Song" and "My Name Is Jonas." The record made it to No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified platinum three times over in the U.S. That certainly wasn't the band's last stand, but they've never quite been able to top it.

Weezer's sophomore effort Pinkerton was a sulky emo album that was broadly panned following its release in 1996. The record written while frontman Rivers Cuomo was studying at Harvard University has since become a cult classic. In 2001, the band followed that up with another self-titled record known as "The Green Album," which included the popular single "Hash Pipe." The band's 2005 album Make Believe peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It included the hit single "Beverly Hills." Weezer officially entered the internet era in 2008 with the music video for the Red Album track "Pork and Beans." It featured many stars from the early days of YouTube.

Check out a full list of the upcoming dates below: 03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room * 05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival 05/11 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Festival 06/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^ 06/08 – London, UK @ The O2 ^ 06/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^ 06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^ 06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live ^ 06/14 – Cardiff, UK @ Castle ^ 09/04 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center # 09/06 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena # 09/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena # 09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena # 09/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden # 09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden # 09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center # 09/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem # 09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena # 09/18 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena # 09/20 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center # 09/21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood # 09/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center # 09/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center # 09/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center # 10/01 – Loveland, CO @ Blue FCU Arena # 10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena # 10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena # 10/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center # 10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center # 10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center # 10/11 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome #

