Wilco Roll Out U.S. Tour Dates for the Summer

Wilco may not be up to the standards of Buzz Lightyear, but at the very least, they're making it part of the way there: the band is preparing to hit the road on a jaunt they've dubbed their "Tour to Infinity." No, it's not an epic journey in terms of the number of dates they'll be doing, but it does, in fact, take them to down to Australia before they return to spend the summer traversing a decent portion of the United States.

Source: MEGA Wilco during the 2021 Summerfest Music Festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The band is actually already in Australia, and by the time you read this, they’ll already have performed at the Princess Theater in Queensland. From there, they’ll be doing a night in Canberra, three nights at the Forum Melbourne, and then wrapping things up with a two-night stint at the famed Sydney Opera House. In April, frontman Jeff Tweedy will pop into the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California to participate in the All-Star Birthday Concert to commemorate the great Mavis Staples hitting the big 8-5, and then on the 21st he’ll do a show at the Bluebird Music Festival in Boulder, Colorado. Just before Wilco kicks off the US leg of their tour, Tweedy will sneak in a couple more solo gigs – he’s got two nights slotted in at Chicago’s Vic Theater: May 31 and June 1 – and then it’s back to the band on June 14. Naturally, the tour starts in Chicago, and it carries onward until July 5, concluding in Chautauqua, New York. The full list of tour dates can be found below.

Tour Dates : 06-12 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater (with Cut Worms) 06-14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (with Cut Worms) 06-15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (with Cut Worms) 06-18 - Raleigh, NC - North Carolina Museum of Art (with Cut Worms) 06-20 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts (with Cut Worms) 06-21 - New York, NY - Beacon Theater (with Cut Worms) 06-22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theater (with Cut Worms) 06-28 - North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival 06-29 - North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival 06-30 - North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival 07-02 - Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall (with Katie Cruel) 07-03 - Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall (with Cut Worms) 07-05 - Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Institution (with Cut Worms) In case you’re only a casual fan and haven’t been keeping track, the band is currently touring behind their thirteenth studio album, Cousin, which was released back in September and features the singles “Evicted” and “Meant to Be.” The latter track was spotlighted with a video that was filmed at The Rink in Chicago and features 100% more rollerskating than previous videos by the band...or at least we're pretty sure it does.* *If you can find any other Wilco videos that includes rollerskating, we're more than happy to stand corrected.

