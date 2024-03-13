Young Thug Trial to Resume Today Following State Supreme Court Ruling on Rap Music Video as Evidence

Young Thug's racketeering trial is set to resume in Atlanta at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13. The slow-moving court proceedings that started in November 2023 have become the longest trial in Georgia state history, Axios reported. The Grammy-winning rapper, real name Jeffrey Williams, is accused of spearheading a Bloods-aligned gang called YSL which allegedly engaged in drug dealing, assault, robberies and even murder.

Source: MEGA This comes after the Georgia Supreme Court threw out a murder conviction in a different case because prosecutors used a rap music video as evidence.

Prosecutors have also entered some of Young Thug's music as evidence in the case, a move that's been panned by free speech advocates and figures in the entertainment industry. A recent Georgia Supreme Court ruling regarding the use of a rap music video in a different murder case could have an impact on the Young Thug trial. Earlier this month, Morgan Cardelle Baker’s conviction for the 2019 killing of nightclub security guard Tamarco Head was overturned, Law & Crime reported. Baker was filmed waving around a handgun during the music video for NoCap's "Ghetto Angels." Prosecutors included the video as evidence in the trial. They were not able to prove to the Supreme Court that this "error" was a "harmless" one. "Baker testified that he did not produce the video, that it was about ‘losing loved ones,’ that he thought he had ‘a Glock’ gun in the video, he did not know ‘what kind’ of Glock it was, it was not his gun, and he used it in the video because he was ‘trying to look cool,'" the court ruling said.

Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel wants his client's lyrics and music videos thrown out as evidence in the wake of this decision, according to a statement obtained by Law & Crime. He said: "Without the prosecution knowing who wrote the lyrics at issue, when the lyrics were written, when the lyrics were produced, who potentially changed any lyrics, what was the intention of the lyrics, what was the mindset of the person speaking the lyrics, who authorized and promoted and orchestrated the musical videos, whether they were real guns or not, whether the musical videos were done for promotional purposes or the like, Mr. Williams again asks this Honorable Court to exclude any and all of the State’s requested evidence. "This evidence is merely an attack on character/propensity."

Source: MEGA 'The prosecution is attempting to make a mockery of art,' said Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel.

Steel also argued that the seriousness of the charges Young Thug is facing should have no bearing on whether the material is included as evidence. "This is not the type of gang act evidence that needs to be coming into trial as same violates the law," he said. "This evidence clearly takes a legitimate artist’s work and criminalizes same and the prosecution is attempting to make a mockery of art and transform same into crime without any lawful connection."

Source: MEGA The trial which began in November is now the longest in Georgia state history.

Wednesday's proceedings will be focused on Adrian Bean, who prosecutors say drove a getaway for Young Thug following a shooting in 2013. Bean has previously confessed, authorities say, but is now claiming he doesn't remember anything about the shooting or his conversation with police due to his drug use at the time.

