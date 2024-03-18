Yungblud Announces Bludfest Event With Line Including Lil Yachty, Lola Young and the Damned

Yungblud announced his very own festival called Bludfest during a secretive show in London on Monday, March 18. The event will happen at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, Aug. 11. The lineup curated by the headliner will include Lil Yachty, Lola Young, Soft Play, Nessa Barrett, The Damned and Jazmin Bean. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 22. They'll cost £49.50 plus fees.

"Five years ago we imagined a world of our own. In BLUDFEST we have physically built one," Yungblud said in a press release. "It feels like the next logical step for me. I want to create a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community - where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to f–king life right before your eyes. "I wanted to build an experience where anybody can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own." Yungblud wants the event to bring different corners of the music world together. "BLUDFEST will blur the lines of genre and destroy the limitation of imagination. It will be a festival that cuts the corporate b–locks and is all about the people," he said. "My plan is to take it worldwide but this summer is the first one and it’s gonna be something no one has ever seen before in the UK."

The festival will include a joint performance with Yungblug and Lil Yachty, who recently worked together on the single "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)" Fans can also look forward to photo booths, the "Make a Friend" tent and a Yungblud-themed museum with artifacts from throughout his career.

Yungblud began posting about the show in North London's Camden Market earlier this week, but didn't announce the venue until today. He also dropped lots of hints about a big pending announcement. "See you tomorrow. I'm nervous and excited I can't wait to be with you all," the artist said in an Instagram story. "Be kind to each other today. Spread love. Spread the information and help each other out," he said in a subsequent post.

Yungblud grew up in Yorkshire, but moved to London to attend the Arts Educational Schools. Before he broke into the music industry, he had an acting career that included TV appearances in Emmerdale and The Lodge. He signed to Geffen Records, which released his full-length studio debut 21st Century Liability with Interscope in July 2018. Yungblud's sophomore effort Weird! made it to No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart. The record has also been certified gold there. His self-titled third record also topped the album chart in the U.K. Last year, Yungblud released a single called "Happier" with Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon. The two artists also toured Asia together last year.

