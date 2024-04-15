3:10 to Glastonbury: Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party Announced as Saturday Performers for the Festival's Acoustic Stage

Crowe, still arguably best known for his work as an actor in such films as Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, L.A. Confidential and Romper Stomper, made the announcement of his upcoming appearance at the iconic music event on April 15 by saying, “For those of you watching and waiting for tour dates, we will be adding more soon. In the meantime there’s this…”

In an apparent effort to continue confirming to the world at large that this whole musician thing isn't just a phase he's going through, Russell Crowe took to Twitter to announce that he and his recurring Indoor Garden Party project will be part of the Saturday schedule for this year's Glastonbury Festival .

In addition, Crowe also posted the full poster for the Acoustic Stage, which features all of the artists performing during the course of the festival’s three days (August 28-30):

Crowe got his start as a recording artist in 1982, releasing a series of singles under the name “Russ Le Roq,” beginning with the insidiously catchy “I Just Wanna Be Like Marlon Brando,” which featured such couplets as “I bought myself a leather jacket / Just to see if I could hack it.” Before the end of the ‘80s, he and guitarist Dean Cochran had formed a band called Roman Antix, which released one single: 1985’s “What’s the Difference?” By 1992, however, they’d evolved into Crowe’s more familiar musical outing, 30 Odd Foot of Grunts.

30 Odd Foot of Grunts released a trio of albums – the most successful being 2001’s Bastard Life or Clarity, which hit No. 7 on the Australian Albums chart – before eventually dissolving in 2005. Crowe’s next band was formally known as Russell Crowe and the Ordinary Fear of God, but it was actually a collaboration with Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea. While they only released a single album (2005’s My Hand, My Heart) under that actual name, Crowe and Doyle have continued to work together, first as a duo, then expanding their collaboration into a proper group known as Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party.

As it stands at present, Indoor Garden Party have only released one studio album, 2017’s The Musical, but that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to tour the world and elsewhere whenever Crowe and his cronies are of a mind to do so. Just as a sidebar, it's perhaps worth mentioning that one of those cronies is Crowe's fellow actor Scott Grimes, who also has a fascinating bit of '80s history in his closet as well: he recorded an album with Richard Carpenter. (Yes, the one who was in the Carpenters.)