5 Seconds of Summer Releases Free Hour-Long Concert Movie

The pop rock act 5 Seconds of Summer has capped off 2023 by releasing a new hour-long concert movie that fans can stream for free. It includes footage from the band's concert at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on Oct. 1 and some additional behind-the-scenes material.

Source: MEGA

"It's a documentary (sort of)," the band said in a social media post on Thursday, Dec. 21. "We loved performing for so many beautiful souls this year and wanted everyone who couldn't join us to experience this too. Enjoy The 5 Seconds of Summer Show." The movie shows the band performing elaborate 5SOS-themed comedy skits and finding creative ways to engage with the crowd. During the shows, the band could also throw a giant dice into the crowd with the name of one deep cut on each side. Whatever song was on top when the die made it back to the stage was added to the setlist. ​​"From the beginning, when we set out to do the tour, we really wanted to get the vibe right," guitarist Mike Clifford said in the movie. "What’s the tone that’s being set at the beginning of every 5SOS show? And how can we make the light that’s kept us going, of humor and fun, mixed with high energy shows?"

Source: MEGA The movie includes footage from an October show in Amsterdam and other behind-the-scenes material.

The film has already been viewed more than 100,000 times on YouTube. "I’m literally so excited to relive this. the 5 seconds of summer show in Florida literally changed my life," one commenter said. "Can we just take a moment to appreciate how much they must love us to give us this masterpiece of a concert movie for FREE?" said another. The band has been a commercial powerhouse for nearly a full decade. Their self-titled studio debut made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and the album chart in the group's native Australia. Their most recent LP 5SOS5 topped the charts in the UK, Australia, and the Netherlands. It also made it to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Source: MEGA The band has been a commercial powerhouse for nearly a full decade now.

YouTube commenters also spoke about what the band means to them. "I started listening to 5sos when I was 11… I’m 22 now these guys have been with me through so much growth and I cannot thank them enough," one said. "I am so proud of you boies! You have not only created a band with such an amazing sound, but you have also created a community and a family around your music," said another.

Source: MEGA Next year will be the anniversary of their chart-topping self-titled studio debut.

Frontman Luke Hemmings also spoke about the band's creative mindset going forward in the film. "Doing this tour, and it being so well received, has even more ignited this new frame of mind for the band," he said. "We can have these songs that maybe sound like this and feel more in touch with the younger songs we wrote, but also going forward into a next album and tour, personally not being afraid of having a bit more fun with it and really capturing what the spirit of the band is."