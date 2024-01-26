50 Cent Sued After He Threw Microphone at Radio Host During Los Angeles Concert

The rapper 50 Cent has been sued after he struck a fan in the face with a microphone during a concert in Los Angeles last year. Bryhana Monegain, a host at the Southern California radio station Power 106, claims she was hospitalized after being hit by the device. She's suing 50 Cent for lost wages, medical expenses and emotional distress, according to court documents obtained by Blast.

"On or about August 30, 2023, Bryhana was lawfully on the concert stage and in the crowd watching Defendants G-Unit and 50 Cent’s performance when he realized his microphone was not working, and threw the microphone towards a crowded area, causing the microphone to strike her face and left wrist and resulting in severe and permanent injuries," the lawsuit says. Moneghain allegedly suffered severe injuries during the incident, which was captured on video. Pictures of soiled towels and gauze the radio host used to stem the bleeding circulated online after the incident. "Immediately after the incident, she was transported by ambulance to the Los Angeles General Medical Center emergency department for treatment of injuries, including but not limited to, a concussion, laceration over her forehead, and pain in her left wrist," the suit says. "She complained of dizziness, headaches, light and sound sensitivity, and nausea."

The plaintiff initially filed a criminal felony battery report after the incident at the Crypto.com, RadarOnline.com reported. She claimed that 50 Cent looked right at her before throwing the mic. The rapper's attorney Scott Leemon denied these claims in a statement provided to the outlet on Aug. 31. "Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone," the lawyer said. "Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed."

At the time, law enforcement sources believed that 50 Cent was actually trying to throw the mic to his production crew and didn't intend to hit anyone. Prosecutors investigated the matter and decided not to pursue criminal charges.

A similar incident happened at a Las Vegas Cardi B concert in July. The musician lobbed her microphone at a fan who reportedly tossed a drink at her. She was singing her 2018 hit "Bodak Yellow" at the time. "After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case," police said in an update on that case. "On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter," her attorneys Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld added in a separate statement.