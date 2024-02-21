AC/DC Celebrate 50 Year Anniversary with Entire Catalog on Gold Vinyl

Australian hard rock icons AC/DC are celebrating 50 years in rock and roll with vibrant gold vinyl pressings of their back catalog. The first nine albums will be released March 15.

The release of the special edition gold pressings includes the colored vinyl and a 12" x 12" album-specific print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork. In addition, Highway To Hell and Back In Black will be available as hmv exclusives: the former pressed in orange and yellow and the latter in black and white.

The first surge of albums include Back In Black, Highway To Hell, The Razors Edge, Powerage, For Those About To Rock (We Salute You), High Voltage, Dirty Deeds Done Cheap, Who Made Who and Live, 1991’s double live album recorded at Donnington Park & Birmingham in the UK, Edmonton in Canada and Moscow. The nine albums are available now for pre-order here. The remaining releases will be announced at a later date this year.

The band has previously announced the UK and European dates for their Power Up Tour 2024 in support of the 2020 release Power Up. The two UK dates, July 3 and July 7 will be at Wembley Stadium and can be purchased through Ticketmaster and Gigs & Tours. The 2024 European tour ends a six-year drought in the band's full-tour concert appearances. There was no support for Power Up due to the Covid-19 pandemic and assurances were needed from Brian Johnson that he could get onstage without issue, due to his profound hearing loss. With specially-fitted ear monitors, he appeared at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Stadium in September 2022, where he joined Metallica's Lars Ulrich and the Foo Fighters for covers of "Back In Black" and a Bon Scott-era version of "Let There Be Rock."

The group then played a one-off gig in October 2023 at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, Calif. With Johnson's hearing loss now under control, the band will start their tour on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena and continue with stops in Italy, Spain, France and Slovakia, concluding on August 17 in Dublin. The line-up will consist of Johnson, Angus Young, Stevie Young (the late Malcom Young's nephew), former Jane's Addiction member and session musician Chris Janey and American drummer Matt Laug.

