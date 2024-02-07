Are AC/DC Ready to 'Power Up' for a 2024 World Tour?

Hard rock legends AC/DC have taken to social media with another cryptic message about a (possible?) world tour in 2024.

For those about to rock, this can only mean one thing: Feb. 12 will be big news for the hard rock/metal community at large. Or it could be just a confirmation that while Brian Johnson is indeed front and center following the band's "one-off" in Indio, Calif. last October at the Power Trip Festival - the first time Johnson had performed live with the group since 2016 - these ageless, aging bangers are stomping back onstage to reclaim their rightful place in the land of Oz.

November 2020 marked the last full-length release from the group, Power Up. But before the Power Trip gig, the rockers' last live outing was the Rock or Bust World Tour in 2016. That tour would be curtailed in March of that year by Johnson's hearing problems, after he was ordered to stop or he would experience complete deafness. The following month, Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose was announced as Johnson's replacement for the remaining 22 dates. This left the group in a precarious position, deciding if they would continue as a touring band... or even a band at all.

Audio expert Stephen Ambrose came forward in a YouTube video, pleading to let him save Johnson's hearing. Ambrose, who invented the world's first wireless in-ear monitor technology (IEMs) was able to reconstruct a version to get Johnson back onstage. With that, the band reconvened in a Vancouver studio in 2018 which resulted in Power Up and three 2020 Grammy nominations – for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Music Video.

Although there is hope for a wider-reaching tour, so far shows have been announced (though not confirmed by the band's management) that they will play at Munich's Olympic Stadium on June 12 (as leaked last year by Mayor Dieter Reiter) and (via Blabbermouth) at Rio de Janeiro's Rock in Rio Festival in September.

