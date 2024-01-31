Adele Announces European Concerts in 'Specially Constructed' Stadium

As if a Las Vegas residency spanning 19 months and 100 shows wasn’t grandiose enough, Adele has now announced that after her stint in Sin City finishes in June this year, she will perform four concerts in the German city of Munich in August… and that they will be in a bespoke stadium specifically built around her requirements. The shows will take place at the specially-constructed open-air Munich Messe arena. The stadium will feature standing areas and seated grandstands and promises to accommodate 80,000 fans a night. The four shows are scheduled for August 2, 3, 9 and 10.

Source: mega

Speaking on Instagram, Adele said: “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? “Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x.”

The Munich gigs will be the first time Adele has performed in mainland Europe since 2016, and although she recently admitted that she had no current plans for a new album, she promised that whenever that record does land, it will be accompanied by a world tour. Speaking to the audience during a recent Caesar’s Palace show, she said: “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time… But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.” She also spoke on X (formerly Twitter) of how the Las Vegas residency has helped her “fall back in love” with performing live.

This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with… pic.twitter.com/Wkj39O8ozQ — Adele (@Adele) October 20, 2023 Source: x / adele

“This residency, these shows have changed my life,” she said. "I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have… Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. “It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!! I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though – it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!” Ticket registration for the gigs is open now at Adele’s website and closes on February 5 at 5pm GMT. General tickets go on sale from 9am GMT on February 9.