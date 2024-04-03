Air Supply to Get Biopic Treatment for 50th Anniversary Celebration

Australian-British soft rock group Air Supply will be getting the cinematic treatment with a proposed biopic entitled All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story.

Source: MerleEllaPatsy/CC BY-SA 4.0 The dynamic duo that is Air Supply, 2023.

In an exclusive with Variety, Altit Media Group announced they will make the film, titled after the duo's 1980 hit single, in Australia and the U.K. with a release date sometime in the summer of 2025. In a press statement regarding the film, Air Supply’s Russell Hitchcock said, "What a great occasion to celebrate our 50th Anniversary! And a personal thrill for me to see Graham's songs be the basis for the biopic. Bandmate Graham Russell added, "We are absolutely thrilled that the Air Supply story will now be made into a biopic and set for release in 2025, the year of our 50th anniversary. The timing is so perfect." After the release of Elvis and Bob Marley: One Love scored big exposure at the box office, musical biopics are a hot commodity with several already in the pipeline. In production at the moment are the Amy Winehouse film Back to Black and the Michael Jackson bio Michael. Already this year, biopics have been announced inclduing the planned five-film epic on the Beatles from director Sam Mendes, and a film exploring the career of the Bee Gees from Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott.

Source: Luck Media The Australian Recording Industry Association inducted Air Supply into their Hall of Fame in 2013.

Air Supply members Russell and Hitchcock have been the two constants since the group formed in Australia in 1975. Meeting during a production of Jesus Christ Superstar, the two formed a bond over the Beatles, whom each had seen separately in 1964. After a false start, the group's debut Air Supply was released in 1976. However, their bassist exited to form a hard rock band, and was replaced by Jeremy Paul. But after the album's release the band's guitarist Mark McEntee departed for session work, and by 1980 he and Paul had formed DiVinyls with Chrissie Amphlett. The group's biggest break came about in 1979 with concept album Life Support and its five-and-a-half-minute version of "Lost In Love." The song caught the ear of music mogul Clive Davis, who helped Russell and Hitchcock gather studio musicians to re-record and remix "Lost In Love" for their March 1980 release Lost In Love. That song and the associated singles "Every Woman In The World To Me" and "All Out of Love" gave Air Supply three US top 5 singles, and the album went triple platinum.

Source: Arista Records

More hit singles followed: "Even The Nights Are Better" (1982), "Making Love Out of Nothing At All" (1983) and "I Can Wait Forever" from the 1984 comedy Ghostbusters.

Source: ℗ © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Universal Music Publishing Group/Air Supply/YouTube Air Supply - All Out Of Love (Official Video)

Russell and Hitchcock have continued to release material in what would be considered the adult-contemporary category, although their "Desert Sea Sky" was remixed into several versions by English EDM duo Wideboys in 2014 and had a jukebox musical All Out of Love based on their songs produced in 2018, which had its premiere in the Philippines to favorable reviews.

