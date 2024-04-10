Hear a New Track From Suicide Frontman Alan Vega's Posthumous Album 'Insurrection'

Alan Vega, the late singer of the hugely influential New York synth-punk duo Suicide who died in 2016, has another posthumous album coming out. The newly announced Insurrection, which follows the 2021 release of Vega's lost '90s album Mutator, features previously unheard recordings from the late '90s that were assembled with the help of Vega's wife and collaborator Liz Lamere.

Today, we're getting to hear the track "Mercy." As fellow Vega collaborator Jared Artaud, who co-produced and mixed the record with Lamere, explained in a statement, "'Mercy’ reminds me of some of the talks I had with Alan about free jazz, when we would hang out and listen to Albert Ayler’s Spirits Rejoice and Pharoah Sanders' Black Unity albums together. It has this underlying jazz spirit in the track that is unlike anything I heard him do before. The track is sparse yet deep and poetic, and shows the minimalist spirit Alan had, where he could always make the most from the fewest elements possible."

"Mercy" comes with a music video directed by original Jesus and Mary Chain bassist Douglas Hart. "To underscore the powerful rhythms of the song, the video loops and repeats simple movements, like the repeated opening and closing of doors," Hart said. "The textures of the music are illustrated by using both black and white and heavy color-tinted images."