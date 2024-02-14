Alpha Wolf to Release New Album 'Half Living Things' on April 5 Following Ice-T Collab

The Australian nu metalcore act Alpha Wolf is looking to bring rap rock back to the fore with their new album Half Living Things, which is due out on Friday, April 5 via SureTone Records. The record will include their most recent song "Sucks 2 Suck" featuring Ice-T from Body Count. It was released along a high school-themed music video that features the band battling a monster. Those looking for another preview of the upcoming album can check out the track "Bring Back The Noise."

Frontman Lochie Keogh provided a statement about Half Living Things in a press release. "There can be no inner conflict without the constant tug of war between desire and disdain, the things you want versus the things you need, or the things that make you feel alive against the parts of it that do not. You cannot grow new parts without leaving the dead ones behind," he said. "You cannot be settled until you have truly known the opposite. Find out what makes you tick and just keep running around the clock until you're happy enough to die."

Source: SureTone Records The album will include the track 'Sucks 2 Suck,' which features Ice-T of Body Count.

Fans can pre-order and pre-save the upcoming album at this link. Alpha Wolf released a four-track split called The Lost & The Longing with the Welsh post-hardcore band Holding Absence in 2022, but the band hasn't put out a full-length studio album since 2020's A Quiet Place to Die. The LP was a hit in Australia, where it made it to No. 6 on the nation's album chart.

That success allowed Alpha Wolf to create an annual event called Cvltfest. The inaugural 2022 edition happened in Melbourne. This year's show will be held at the Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane on Saturday, Feb. 24. The lineup includes Emmure, a band that was integral in popularizing metalcore/nu metal crossovers. Ocean Grove, Crossfaith and Paledusk will also play the show. Tickets for the 18+ event are still available.

Source: Alpha Wolf/Destroy All Lines The band is also hosting its third annual Cvltfest event in Brisbane on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Alpha Wolf released a statement about the show when it was first announced last year. "Being able to present a night such as CVLTFEST is one of the most rewarding things we’ve felt we’ve ever been able to do as a band. Being in a position to welcome some of our favourite acts from around the world to all share a stage with us in one mega night of incredible music feels so special to us," they said. "In 2024 we wanted to offer something new by bringing it to a brand new location, a place that has always felt as our second home being Brisbane, QLD. Everything that made CVLTFEST great the first time will be returning as well as much more, we can’t believe the world class acts that were happy to jump onboard and the amazing lineup we were able to curate "This day will be one that will get talked about for years to come as 'that show.' We love playing at home and we can’t wait to bring everyone a show that will be unforgettable as well as getting to watch all the talented acts both locally and worldwide that will be performing for you, this is CVLTFEST and it’s going to be one to remember for decades."