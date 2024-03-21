Q Magazine
'Back to Black' Biopic Soundtrack Features Amy Winehouse, Nick Cave, and Billie Holiday

Nick Cave, who scored the film alongside his longtime collaborator Warren Ellis, contributed a new original track.

Source: Studiocanal

The movie, starring Marisa Abela, is out April 12 in the UK and May 10 in the US.

The official soundtrack for Back to Black, the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic from director Sam Taylor-Johnson, has been announced.

In addition to three songs each from Winehouse's own albums Frank and Back to Black, the soundtrack will feature selections from the late singer's inspirations and influences like Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington, the Shangri-Las, and Sarah Vaughan. According to a press release, all of these artists' voices appear at "key moments" in the movie.

Nick Cave, who scored the film alongside his longtime collaborator Warren Ellis, also contributed an original track called "Song for Amy," the only new recording on the soundtrack.

A deluxe edition of Back to Black: Songs From the Original Motion Picture adds 14 more songs to the tracklist's initial 12, including Winehouse's "Rehab" and a Live Lounge version of "Valerie" alongside cuts from Thelonious Monk, the Specials, the Libertines, Tony Bennett, and Willie Nelson.

back to black
Source: UMR/Island Records

The soundtrack features selections from the late singer's inspirations and influences.

Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture tracklist:

1CD, 1LP and eAlbum

LP1 – Side A

  1. Amy Winehouse – What Is It About Men
  2. Amy Winehouse – Stronger Than Me
  3. Amy Winehouse – Know You Now
  4. The Shangri-Las – Leader Of The Pack
  5. Billie Holiday – All Of Me
  6. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

LP1 – Side B

  1. Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs
  2. Dinah Washington – Mad About The Boy
  3. Amy Winehouse – Love Is A Losing Game
  4. Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown – Embraceable You
  5. Amy Winehouse – Tears Dry on Their Own
  6. Nick Cave – Song For Amy

2CD, 2LP and eAlbum Deluxe

LP1 – Side A

  1. Thelonious Monk – Straight, No Chaser
  2. Amy Winehouse – What Is It About Men
  3. Amy Winehouse – Stronger Than Me
  4. Amy Winehouse – I Heard Love Is Blind
  5. The Specials – Ghost Town
  6. Amy Winehouse – Know You Now
  7. Little Anthony & The Imperials – I’m On The Outside (Looking In)

LP1 – Side B

  1. The Shangri-Las – Leader Of The Pack
  2. Billie Holiday – All Of Me
  3. The Shangri-Las – Dressed In Black
  4. Donny Hathaway – I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know
  5. The Libertines – Don’t Look Back Into The Sun
  6. Amy Winehouse – Fuck Me Pumps

LP2 – Side C

  1. Tony Bennett – Body & Soul
  2. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black
  3. Amy Winehouse – Valerie (Live Lounge version)
  4. Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs
  5. Willie Nelson – That’s Life
  6. Dinah Washington – Mad About The Boy
  7. Amy Winehouse – (There Is) No Greater Love

LP2 – Side D

  1. Amy Winehouse – Me & Mr Jones
  2. Amy Winehouse – Love Is A Losing Game
  3. Amy Winehouse – Rehab
  4. Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown – Embraceable You
  5. Amy Winehouse – Tears Dry On Their Own
  6. Nick Cave – Song For Amy

Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture is out May 17 via UMR/Island Records. Pre-order it here.

qmarisa abel back to black
Source: Studiocanal

Marisa Abela channeling the troubled and brilliant singer Amy Winehouse.

Back to Black stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse, who shot to stardom before tragically dying of alcohol poisoning at 27.

The cast also includes Jack O'Connell as Winehouse's husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Lesley Manville as her grandmother Cynthia, Eddie Marsan as her father Mitch, and Juliet Cowan as her mother Janis.

amy winehouse cu
Source: MEGA

Winehouse died tragically of alcohol poisoning at 27.

The film was made with support from Winehouse's estate, but Taylor-Johnson has clarified that her family had "no involvement in terms of ... like, they couldn’t change things. They couldn’t dictate how I was to shoot. Otherwise, I wouldn't have done it."

Back to Black hits theaters April 12 in the UK and May 10 in the US.

