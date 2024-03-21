'Back to Black' Biopic Soundtrack Features Amy Winehouse, Nick Cave, and Billie Holiday

The official soundtrack for Back to Black, the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic from director Sam Taylor-Johnson, has been announced.

In addition to three songs each from Winehouse's own albums Frank and Back to Black, the soundtrack will feature selections from the late singer's inspirations and influences like Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington, the Shangri-Las, and Sarah Vaughan. According to a press release, all of these artists' voices appear at "key moments" in the movie.

Nick Cave, who scored the film alongside his longtime collaborator Warren Ellis, also contributed an original track called "Song for Amy," the only new recording on the soundtrack.

A deluxe edition of Back to Black: Songs From the Original Motion Picture adds 14 more songs to the tracklist's initial 12, including Winehouse's "Rehab" and a Live Lounge version of "Valerie" alongside cuts from Thelonious Monk, the Specials, the Libertines, Tony Bennett, and Willie Nelson.