Arcade Fire Announces 'Funeral' 20th Anniversary Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Arcade Fire released Funeral on September 14, 2004, which means that their beloved debut album is turning 20 years old later this year. That milestone will probably be greeted very differently since the sexual misconduct allegations levied against frontman Win Butler in 2022, but the band is forging ahead with a handful of 20th anniversary shows. "We hope everyone is having a Real Fun 2024 so far. Twenty years ago, our debut album Funeral came out. To celebrate, we will be playing some special concerts this year," Arcade Fire announced earlier this year. "We will play Funeral in its entirety, and more! We would be very honored if you would join us. Black tie optional."

The first several 20th anniversary Funeral shows will go down in early July in Italy, London, and Dublin, with Echo and the Bunnymen serving as openers for the Ireland date. Arcade Fire has just announced the only Funeral gig in North America, which is set to take place at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on September 16. "To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Funeral, this fall we will be playing one show in North America, at one of our favorite venues: Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 16," they wrote on Instagram. "We hope you will join us." Tickets are available for presale here.

Tour dates: July 2 - Rho, Italy - Fiera Milano July 4 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton July 5 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton July 7 - Dublin, Ireland - The Malahide Castle September 16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Source: Michael Marcelle Arcade Fire will also play a few European festivals this summer.

Arcade Fire will also play a few European festivals this summer. July 12 - Seville, Spain - Icónica July 11 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive July 11-13 - Bilbao, Spain - BBK Live

Source: MEGA Multiple young women have accused Arcade Fire's Win Butler of sexual misconduct between 2016 and 2022.

Multiple young women have accused Arcade Fire's Win Butler of sexual misconduct between 2016 and 2022, as detailed in reports published by Pitchfork in 2022, claiming that he uses his status and fame to pressure them into sexual encounters. Butler, who is married to his Arcade Fire bandmate Régine Chassagne, acknowledged the sexual encounters but denied the allegations of misconduct, claiming that the interactions were all consensual and not initiated by him. "While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior," he wrote in a statement. "As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of ... I'm sorry I wasn't more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people - I f---ked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences." Artists including Feist and Beck dropped off of Arcade Fire's 2022 tour in the wake of the allegations.

