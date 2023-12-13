AXS TV's Upcoming 'Cash Cab Music' Puts a Music-Centric Spin on the Long-Running Quiz Show

It’s been a minute since TV viewers have had the opportunity to kick back and veg out to new episodes of the long-running quiz show Cash Cab, but now the series is returning to AXS TV, and this time around the episodes will have a very specific bent to the questions.

Adam Growe (Cash Cab Canada) will serve as host of Cash Cab Music, a spinoff of the original series that’s devoted solely to music-related questions. Otherwise, of course, the premise will stay the same, which is that unsuspecting passengers will hop into a cab, only to be scared within an inch of their life by the ceiling of the vehicle exploding in flashing lights, after which they answer questions and win cash for the trouble. And, yes, if they’re stumped, they’ll still have the opportunity to secure assistance via one of several means, including social media, phone, or shouting at someone on the street.

Oh, and here’s a Cash Cab Music twist: once the passengers reach their destination, they’ll have a chance to go double-or-nothing with their winnings by playing “Cash Cab Karaoke,” where they have to collectively answer a song-related question by singing the song together.