Barbra Streisand Records New Song, 'Love Will Survive,' for Upcoming Series 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'

Barbra Streisand has a history of providing films with songs for their soundtrack, from The Way We Were to A Star is Born to The Main Event, but she's never done the same for a TV series. That situation has now changed, however, as Streisand has recorded a new song, "Love Will Survive," for the upcoming Peacock and Sky original series The Tattooist of Auschwitz. The song, which will be released by Columbia Records on April 25th in advance of the series' premiere on May 2, features music written by Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve (Bleeding Fingers Music), and Walter Afanasieff, with lyrics penned by Charlie Midnight, whose credits include everything from "Living in America" by James Brown to Lizzie Maguire to the Joni Mitchell/Seal duet "How Do You Stop."

Source: Photos by: Martin Mlaka/Sky UK Melanie Lynskey and Jonah Hauer-King in "The Tattooist of Auschwitz."

The Tattooist of Auschwitz focuses on the story of Lali (Jonah Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew who was deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1942 and made one of the tattooists -- or Tätowierer -- responsible for inking identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. And yet the film is also a love story, as Lali's job results in him meeting Gita (Anna Próchniak), and the two forge a relationship wherein they do everything possible to help keep each other alive. Almost six decades later, Lali -- now in his 80s (and played by Harvey Keitel) -- crosses paths with a young writer named Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey), and he decides that the time is right to finally bear his soul, confront the ghosts that have haunted him for so many years, and tell his story.

“Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today, I wanted to sing ‘Love Will Survive’ in the context of this series, as a way of remembering the six-million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago," Streisand said in a statement. "And also to say that even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure.” “Barbra Streisand is one of the most renowned artists in the world, and we are deeply honored to be working with her. Barbra and her team have crafted the most beautiful song, based on Hans’ and Kara’s main theme for the show, and it sums up the key message of the series - love will survive," said Claire Mundell, Executive Producer for Synchronicity Films, the company behind the series. "Recording the song with Barbra’s iconic vocals and William Ross conducting the LSO at Abbey Road Studios was an unforgettable moment and a memory I will treasure forever. We are thrilled to be able to honor the memory of Lali and Gita in this way, with this beautiful original piece of music.” The last time Streisand released a new single was in 2018, when she issued "Don't Lie to Me," which was the one and only single release from her Walls album. It may surprise you to learn that the song actually hit No. 8 on the Billboard Dance chart, but given the tone of The Tattooist of Auschwitz, we're guessing that wherever "Love Will Survive" may chart, it won't be there.

