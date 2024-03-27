BBC to Commemorate 30th Anniversary of Kurt Cobain's Death With New Documentary

April 5 is the 30th anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death at 27, and the BBC is commemorating the occasion with a range of special programming celebrating the Nirvana frontman's life and legacy. BBC Two and iPlayer will dedicate the evening of Saturday, April 6 to Cobain, premiering Moments That Shook Music: Kurt Cobain, a new documentary using rare archival footage to examine the days leading up to and following the grunge icon's tragic death. Footage included in the film includes the reaction of the electrician who found Cobain's body when installing a security system at his Seattle home, statements from police at the scene, an interview with Cobain shortly before he died, and a recording of Courtney Love reading a final letter to thousands of fans at a local vigil.

Source: Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency The BBC will premiere a new documentary about Kurt Cobain's life and death.

"Kurt Cobain’s life and death has turned into myth and legend since his passing," said Jonathan Rothery, head of BBC Popular Music TV. "This documentary tries to demystify that moment in time by telling the story direct from the scene, via fly on the wall footage filmed by those that were there." Touchdown Films founder John Osborne, who produced and directed the doc, added, "We are incredibly proud to be working with the BBC on this film, who share in our vision of using only archive to take viewers back to 1994; to immerse themselves in this seismic story." "Kurt Cobain was the voice of a generation, but a reluctant one, and his death left a huge void. The only way to get a true sense of what happened is to witness it first hand, and that's exactly what this film does. It never lets you look away."

Source: Geffen Records "Kurt Cobain’s life and death has turned into myth and legend since his passing," BBC's head of Popular Music TV said.

On Friday, April 5, BBC Radio 6 Music presenters will also play one of Cobain's songs every hour from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., with each track introduced by voice notes from famous fans including Steve Albini, Courtney Taylor-Taylor of the Dandy Warhols, Carlos O'Connell of Fontaines D.C., Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai, Kristin Hersh of Throwing Muses, Come as You Are: The Story of Nirvana and Our Band Could Be Your Life author Michael Azerrad, Lia Metcalfe of the Mysterines, musician Nuha Ruby Ra, and artist Billy Childish. That same day, BBC Sounds will run broadcasts including last year's Kurt Cobain Forever playlist, Nirvana Live featuring live performances from Seattle, Reading, and New York, 2015's The First Time With...Dave Grohl, Nirvana at the BBC with interviews with Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Butch Vig, and 2021's Deep Dive Into Nevermind in which artists like Bat for Lashes, Teenage Fanclub, and the Breeders discuss the album. From Tuesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 4, BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley will play tracks from Nevermind and share listeners' memories about the band, and Dermot O'Leary will play a Nirvana track in his Saturday show's weekly vinyl slot.

Source: mega BBC Radio 6 also recently announced an eight-episode series from Courtney Love.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds recently announced Courtney Love's Women, an eight-episode series in which the Hole frontwoman will share the "ultimate soundtrack to her life" as she reflects on the women in music who have "shaped her journey, her sound and her next chapter." BBC Radio 6 will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hole's sophomore album Live Through This on April 12, playing Hole songs throughout the day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

