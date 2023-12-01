Beyoncé Reveals Hip-Hop-Infused New Song 'My House' in ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce'

Beyonce has unexpectedly unveiled a new track titled "My House," using the closing credits of her new concert feature Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé as the formal introduction.

Source: © Patio / MEGA Beyonce onstage at BC Place, Vancouver, September 11, 2023.

It's been a minute (well, ten years) since Bey changed the industry with her unannounced fifth studio album BEYONCÉ in 2013. The surprise drop, with no prior notice, set the music world on its ear and now with the release of "My House," she has proven that her magic (and power) continues to this day.

Source: © Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia MY HOUSE - Beyoncé

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is a part-documentary, part-concert film that revisits her record-shattering Renaissance World Tour that concluded in October. The song comes with "parental warnings," as more than a few f-bombs are strategically placed, however the song also has moments of gentleness: "I will always love you, but I will never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself," she says in a spoken-word moment on the song. "Let’s heal the world, one beautiful action at a time, this is real love!"

Source: © Parkwood Entertainment Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé

Since Renaissance watched her go full-on dance music, “My House” is Beyoncé's first rap-inspired track in a while, with aggressive opening verses, shout-outs to the singer's native Houston, and a sudden beat change. Written and produced with eight-time Grammy-winner and frequent collaborator The-Dream (whose resume includes cuts for Mariah Carey and Rihanna, not to mention Beyonce's "Single Ladies"), the song is an early Christmas gift, at the close of her blockbuster tour, which featured an elaborate stage consisting of a giant screen with a large portal in its center, sculptures, robotic arms and ultraviolet technology.

Source: © John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Beyoncé and Taylor Swift at the premiere of 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,' Los Angeles, October 11, 2023

The Renaissance tour broke ticket sales records worldwide, becoming the eighth highest-grossing concert tour of all time, the second highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist, and the highest-grossing tour by a black artist, and achieved the two highest monthly tour-grosses in history, which grossed $579.8 million and sold 2.8 million tickets. Directed by Beyoncé, the film weaves performances from the trek with clips that invite viewers into her personal life, with appearances from her mother Tina Knowles, husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who performed with her mom onstage for numerous shows during the tour, dancing during the songs "My Power" and "Black Parade," which is documented in the film.