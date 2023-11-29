Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Defends Her Against 'Racist' Skin Lightening Claims

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles defended the pop star after online commenters claimed she lightened her skin ahead of a recent public appearance. The controversy arose after Beyonce attended the premiere of her new movie The Renaissance while sporting a platinum blonde hairdo.

"Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white," the star's mother wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The note was posted alongside a video clip with some of the alleged comments. "She’s not a Black woman!" one said. "She’s white now???" said another. "She whitens her skin," a different comment reportedly said.

"She does a film, called The Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" Knowles said. "How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown."

The second part of Knowles' clip included several pictures of Beyonce's where her complexion appeared darker. The slideshow played over the singer's track "Brown Skin Girl." Knowles also noted that the singer is far from the first Black star to don a blonde wig.