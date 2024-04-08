Beyoncé Tops Billboard 200 as Well as Country, Americana/Folk and Album Sales Charts With 'Cowboy Carter'

Pop queen Beyoncé continues to gallop to the top of the various worldwide charts with her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Source: ℗ © BEYONCÉ, DAVE HAMELIN, ATIA BOGGS, RAPHAEL SAADIQ/Beyoncé/YouTube Beyoncé - 16 CARRIAGES (Official Lyric Video)

Released on March 29, the album has now debuted at the top of not only the Billboard 200 but also the outlet's Country, Americana/Folk and Album Sales Charts, making her the first Black woman ever to have led the Top Country Albums list, dating to its January 1964 inception, according to Billboard. With the 407,000 units in sales – units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums – the album had the biggest sales week of 2024 thus far. The milestone also marks Beyoncé's eighth No. 1 album, making her the fourth most successful Billboard chart-topper, behind only Madonna, Barbra Streisand and Taylor Swift.

Source: BLAIR CALDWELL/PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT LLC Sales charts on both sides of the pond all have 'Cowboy Carter' breaking records.

All of this falls in line with Queen Bey's dominance on the UK Official Charts. As reported on April 5, Cowboy Carter made her the first Black artist to hit No. 1 with a country album on the UK’s Official Albums Chart. Additionally, she also has the U.K.'s No. 1 single with "Texas Hold 'Em," thus cementing the achievement as the first artist ever to attain a U.K. Official Chart "double" with a country album and a country single. According to the Official Charts Company, Cowboy Carter leapt to the summit with 40,000 chart units, and "Texas Hold 'Em" returned to the Official Singles Chart in its fifth non-consecutive week. Beyoncé has been lauded by peers for her genre-crossing endeavor and with the track "Blackbiird," which interpolates the Beatles' "Blackbird" She received encouraging words and stamp of approval from Paul McCartney last week.

"I am so happy with (Beyoncé's) version of my song 'Blackbird,'" McCartney said in an Instagram post on Thursday, April 4. "I spoke to her on FaceTime and she thanked me for writing it and letting her do it. I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song." John Lennon and McCartney are credited as songwriters and McCartney in addition is noted as a producer and instrumentalist with guitar and foot-tapping.

Source: ℗ © MPL COMMUNICATIONS INC (ASCAP), NORTHERN SONGS LTD (PRS)/The Beatles/YouTube Blackbird (Remastered 2009)

In addition to McCartney, the album features contributions from legendary artists such as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Stevie Wonder, Chuck Berry, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Tanner Adell, and Tiera Kennedy.

