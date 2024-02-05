Bikini Kill Adds a Series of North American Tour Dates in August and September

For a good chunk of the first half of March, the band will be working their way through South America, after which they’ll take a break for a few months before returning to the road and spending the first half of June touring Europe. From there, it’s back to the US and Canada, where they’ll start the tour anew in Los Angeles in mid-August and keep moving until they conclude things in mid-September in Baltimore.

While it doesn’t seem any more likely this year than it has for the past several years that we’re likely see any new music from Bikini Kill in the offing, fans can still be thankful for the rather substantial favor that the band has decided to hit the road again.

If you've ever wondered what led Bikini Kill to get back together again after such a long hiatus, well, Kathleen Hanna addressed that very question in an interview with Nashville Scene last year.

"It was like everything that has ever happened in Bikini Kill — it was largely personal in that I had an opportunity to get back together with two people that I love," said Hanna. "Probably more than almost anybody on the planet who I care so much about, and who I’ve been through a very strange experience with in the ’90s. Being in the band was really surreal. And so to be with people who went through that experience, we went through that experience together. It was a time in my life where I really needed that — like, I really needed to be with them. And so to me, it was a lot more about the friendships than about even the band or the music. And then when we started doing the songs, that’s when it really became about a social imperative. I felt new vigor in the songs. I’ve said this a million times, but 15 years ago, it’s not that the world wasn’t as f**ked-up. I mean, it wasn’t, but I wasn’t in touch with the part of me that could sing those songs. And now I am."

The full list of tour dates can be found below, but as you scroll, do take a few minutes to stop and check out the band's 2022 performance of one of their signature songs, "Rebel Girl."