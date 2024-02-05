Bikini Kill Adds a Series of North American Tour Dates in August and September

While it doesn’t seem any more likely this year than it has for the past several years that we’re likely see any new music from Bikini Kill in the offing, fans can still be thankful for the rather substantial favor that the band has decided to hit the road again.
For a good chunk of the first half of March, the band will be working their way through South America, after which they’ll take a break for a few months before returning to the road and spending the first half of June touring Europe. From there, it’s back to the US and Canada, where they’ll start the tour anew in Los Angeles in mid-August and keep moving until they conclude things in mid-September in Baltimore.
If you've ever wondered what led Bikini Kill to get back together again after such a long hiatus, well, Kathleen Hanna addressed that very question in an interview with Nashville Scene last year.
"It was like everything that has ever happened in Bikini Kill — it was largely personal in that I had an opportunity to get back together with two people that I love," said Hanna. "Probably more than almost anybody on the planet who I care so much about, and who I’ve been through a very strange experience with in the ’90s. Being in the band was really surreal. And so to be with people who went through that experience, we went through that experience together. It was a time in my life where I really needed that — like, I really needed to be with them. And so to me, it was a lot more about the friendships than about even the band or the music. And then when we started doing the songs, that’s when it really became about a social imperative. I felt new vigor in the songs. I’ve said this a million times, but 15 years ago, it’s not that the world wasn’t as f**ked-up. I mean, it wasn’t, but I wasn’t in touch with the part of me that could sing those songs. And now I am."
The full list of tour dates can be found below, but as you scroll, do take a few minutes to stop and check out the band's 2022 performance of one of their signature songs, "Rebel Girl."
Tour Dates:
March 3: Mexico City, Mexico – Pabellón Oeste
March 5: Sāo Paulo, Brazil – Audio (SOLD OUT)
March 7: Santiago, Chile - Blondie
March 9: Buenos Aires, Argentina - C Complejo Art Media
March 12: Lima, Peru - Teatro Leguia (SOLD OUT)
March 14: Sāo Paulo, Brazil - Audio
June 1: Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound
June 2: Bordeaux, FR - Grand Park w/ Comet Gain
June 3: Paris, FR - Elysée Montmartre w/ Big Joanie
June 5: Antwerp, BE - De Roma w/ Big Joanie
June 6: Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg w/ Big Joanie
June 8: Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus w/ Tropical Fuck Storm
June 9: Copenhagen, DK - Vega w/ Tropical Fuck Storm
June 10: Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik w/ Tropical Fuck Storm (SOLD OUT)
June 12: London, UK - Roundhouse w/ Snoozers
June 13: Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds w/ R.AGGS
June 14: Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow w/ R.AGGS
June 16: Birmingham, UK - The Crossing (early show) w/ R.AGGS (SOLD OUT)
August 15: Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
August 16: Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
August 18: San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
August 19: San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
August 21: Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge
August 27: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
August 29: Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
August 30: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoor)
August 31: Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
September 3: Toronto, ON – History
September 4: Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
September 6: Portland, ME – State Theatre
September 7: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
September 8: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
September 10: Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
September 11 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage