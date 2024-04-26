Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong and Lorde Call for Ticket Reform

Billie Eilish , Lorde, Green Day , the Pixies and Thurston Moore are among the hundreds of artists who have affixed their names to a letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce supporting reform of the live event ticketing system.

Entitled the Fans First Act (S. 3457), the bill in question seeks to address several key issues, namely transparency in ticket sales and protecting the general public from bots and those in the secondary ticketing hierarchy from encroaching on pre-sales and VIP packages.

The Fans First Act bill was introduced last December by Sens. John Cornyn, Amy Klobuchar, Marsha Blackburn, Peter Welch, Roger Wicker and Ben Ray Lujan. That bill, and the similar bipartisan TICKET Act (H.R. 3950) -- sponsored by Reps. Bilirakis, Schakowsky, and Armstrong, which passed out of the House Energy and Commerce Committee -- are not only targeting the resale market but also seeking to revamp the entire live ticketing experience, with new guidelines on ticket prices reflecting true dollar amounts (processing fees, taxes and the like) and giving fans a clearer understanding of seating details prior to arriving at the venue.

The letter states, in part: “We are joining together to say that the current system is broken: predatory resellers and secondary platforms engage in deceptive ticketing practices to inflate ticket prices and deprive fans of the chance to see their favorite artists at a fair price.”