Q Magazine
Black Keys to Embark on Extensive North American Tour

The duo's twelfth album, 'Ohio Players,' will be released this Friday.

The Black Keys' twelfth album, 'Ohio Players,' will be released this Friday.

So far this year, the Black Keys have screened a documentary about the band, participated in a SXSW keynote, and released three singles in advance of the April 5 release of twelfth album, Ohio Players. What's the logical next step? A tour, of course. On April 1, the band finally released its full touring itinerary, with more than 30 dates across the U.S. and Canada starting next fall.

Tickets will be available starting on Friday, April 5, the same day the band's new album releases. The Head and the Heart will serve as openers for most of the band's U.S dates.

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach will be a familiar face on arena stages this autumn.

The band had previously announced summer dates in the UK, France and Ireland, but the North American jaunt will kick off in earnest in Tulsa, OK in mid-September. After shows in New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center and L.A.'s Forum, the band will wrap the tour in Detroit in mid-November.

The band announced the release of Ohio Players back in January, and have since released three singles: "Beautiful People (Stay High)," "This Is Nowhere" and "I Forgot to Be Your Lover." The Black Keys' first album since 2022’s Dropout Boogie, Ohio Players will feature collaborations from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Beck and Dan the Automator.

“We had this epiphany: ‘We can call our friends to help us make music,’" drummer Pat Carney said in a statement announcing the album. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach added: “No matter who we work with, it never feels like we're sacrificing who we are. It only feels like it adds some special flavor ... But when it came time to finish the album, it was just Pat and me.”

Starting with 2010’s mainstream breakthrough, Brothers, the last six Black Keys albums have all landed in the top 10 of the US album chart, with 2014’s Turn Blue reaching No. 1.

Filmmaker Jeff Dupre's documentary, This Is a Film About the Black Keys, had its first screening at SXSW last month.

A documentary titled 'This Is a Film About the Black Keys' premiered at SXSW last month.

Check out the Black Keys' full tour dates below:

04-27 Manchester, England - Co-op Live

04-30 Cardiff, Wales - Utilita Arena Cardiff

05-03 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

05-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

05-07 London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

05-08 London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

05-09 London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

05-12 Paris, France - Zénith Paris

05-13 Paris, France - Zénith Paris

07-06 Chicago, IL - NASCAR Chicago Street Race

09-17 Tusla, OK - BOK Center

09-18 Austin, TX - Moody Center

09-20 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

09-21 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

09-24 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

09-26 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

09-27 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

09-28 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

09-29 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10-02 Portland, OR - Moda Center

10-03 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10-10 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

10-11 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

10-12 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

10-13 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10-16 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

10-18 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10-19 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

10-21 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

10-23 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

10-24 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

10-26 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10-27 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

10-30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

11-01 Boston, MA - TD Garden

11-02 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

11-03 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

11-07 Chicago, IL - United Center

11-09 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

11-10 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

11-12 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

