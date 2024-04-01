Black Keys to Embark on Extensive North American Tour

So far this year, the Black Keys have screened a documentary about the band, participated in a SXSW keynote, and released three singles in advance of the April 5 release of twelfth album, Ohio Players. What's the logical next step? A tour, of course. On April 1, the band finally released its full touring itinerary, with more than 30 dates across the U.S. and Canada starting next fall. Tickets will be available starting on Friday, April 5, the same day the band's new album releases. The Head and the Heart will serve as openers for most of the band's U.S dates.

The band had previously announced summer dates in the UK, France and Ireland, but the North American jaunt will kick off in earnest in Tulsa, OK in mid-September. After shows in New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center and L.A.'s Forum, the band will wrap the tour in Detroit in mid-November. The band announced the release of Ohio Players back in January, and have since released three singles: "Beautiful People (Stay High)," "This Is Nowhere" and "I Forgot to Be Your Lover." The Black Keys' first album since 2022’s Dropout Boogie, Ohio Players will feature collaborations from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Beck and Dan the Automator.

“We had this epiphany: ‘We can call our friends to help us make music,’" drummer Pat Carney said in a statement announcing the album. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach added: “No matter who we work with, it never feels like we're sacrificing who we are. It only feels like it adds some special flavor ... But when it came time to finish the album, it was just Pat and me.” Starting with 2010’s mainstream breakthrough, Brothers, the last six Black Keys albums have all landed in the top 10 of the US album chart, with 2014’s Turn Blue reaching No. 1. Filmmaker Jeff Dupre's documentary, This Is a Film About the Black Keys, had its first screening at SXSW last month.

Check out the Black Keys' full tour dates below: 04-27 Manchester, England - Co-op Live 04-30 Cardiff, Wales - Utilita Arena Cardiff 05-03 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena 05-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome 05-07 London, England - O2 Academy Brixton 05-08 London, England - O2 Academy Brixton 05-09 London, England - O2 Academy Brixton 05-12 Paris, France - Zénith Paris 05-13 Paris, France - Zénith Paris 07-06 Chicago, IL - NASCAR Chicago Street Race 09-17 Tusla, OK - BOK Center 09-18 Austin, TX - Moody Center 09-20 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center 09-21 Houston, TX - Toyota Center 09-24 Denver, CO - Ball Arena 09-26 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center 09-27 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum 09-28 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena 09-29 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre 10-02 Portland, OR - Moda Center 10-03 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena 10-10 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena 10-11 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena 10-12 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 10-13 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena 10-16 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center 10-18 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena 10-19 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena 10-21 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center 10-23 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center 10-24 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena 10-26 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 10-27 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center 10-30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden 11-01 Boston, MA - TD Garden 11-02 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena 11-03 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena 11-07 Chicago, IL - United Center 11-09 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum 11-10 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center 11-12 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

