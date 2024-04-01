Black Keys to Embark on Extensive North American Tour

So far this year, the Black Keys have screened a documentary about the band, participated in a SXSW keynote, and released three singles in advance of the April 5 release of twelfth album, Ohio Players. What's the logical next step? A tour, of course. On April 1, the band finally released its full touring itinerary, with more than 30 dates across the U.S. and Canada starting next fall.
Tickets will be available starting on Friday, April 5, the same day the band's new album releases. The Head and the Heart will serve as openers for most of the band's U.S dates.
The band had previously announced summer dates in the UK, France and Ireland, but the North American jaunt will kick off in earnest in Tulsa, OK in mid-September. After shows in New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center and L.A.'s Forum, the band will wrap the tour in Detroit in mid-November.
The band announced the release of Ohio Players back in January, and have since released three singles: "Beautiful People (Stay High)," "This Is Nowhere" and "I Forgot to Be Your Lover." The Black Keys' first album since 2022’s Dropout Boogie, Ohio Players will feature collaborations from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Beck and Dan the Automator.
“We had this epiphany: ‘We can call our friends to help us make music,’" drummer Pat Carney said in a statement announcing the album. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach added: “No matter who we work with, it never feels like we're sacrificing who we are. It only feels like it adds some special flavor ... But when it came time to finish the album, it was just Pat and me.”
Starting with 2010’s mainstream breakthrough, Brothers, the last six Black Keys albums have all landed in the top 10 of the US album chart, with 2014’s Turn Blue reaching No. 1.
Filmmaker Jeff Dupre's documentary, This Is a Film About the Black Keys, had its first screening at SXSW last month.
Check out the Black Keys' full tour dates below:
04-27 Manchester, England - Co-op Live
04-30 Cardiff, Wales - Utilita Arena Cardiff
05-03 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
05-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
05-07 London, England - O2 Academy Brixton
05-08 London, England - O2 Academy Brixton
05-09 London, England - O2 Academy Brixton
05-12 Paris, France - Zénith Paris
05-13 Paris, France - Zénith Paris
07-06 Chicago, IL - NASCAR Chicago Street Race
09-17 Tusla, OK - BOK Center
09-18 Austin, TX - Moody Center
09-20 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
09-21 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
09-24 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
09-26 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
09-27 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
09-28 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
09-29 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
10-02 Portland, OR - Moda Center
10-03 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
10-10 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
10-11 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
10-12 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
10-13 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
10-16 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
10-18 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10-19 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
10-21 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
10-23 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
10-24 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
10-26 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10-27 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
10-30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
11-01 Boston, MA - TD Garden
11-02 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
11-03 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
11-07 Chicago, IL - United Center
11-09 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
11-10 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
11-12 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena