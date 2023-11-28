Jack Antonoff's Band Bleachers to Tour US in 2024

Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers has announced a 2024 US tour with support from Samia. The indie pop band will start in Salt Lake City on May 18 and work their way east to Asbury Park, NJ, on June 15. The tour will follow the release of the group's new self-titled album on March 8.

Antonoff released a statement about ticket sales on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: "We know there’s lots of issues and confusion when buying tickets to shows," he said. "(We) want to ensure you we’ve done and will always do everything in our power to make this process as clean and transparent as possible for you all. we’ve had conversations from every single venue and promoter to the heads of the companies to limit fees and advertise only the total price to fans for as many shows as possible."

The frontman asked fans to notify him if they "encounter anything weird" so he can "take it right to the top of these companies and do my best to make it easier for bleachers fans."

Presale tickets will be available starting Dec. 5. To get access, fans must sign up on the band's website. Tickets will be made available to the general public on Dec. 8. For each ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the Ally Coalition, a non-profit Antonoff and his sister Rachel created in 2013 to support LGBTQ+ youth.