Blondie, Notorious B.I.G. and Green Day Albums Added to Library of Congress' National Recording Registry

It wasn't all a dream: the Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 debut Ready to Die has officially been declared "historically, culturally or aesthetically significant" by no less an authority than the United States Library of Congress. As has Green Day's Dookie, Blondie's Parallel Lines, the Cars' The Cars and 21 more sound recordings that were added to the National Recording Registry on April 16. The list of sound recordings newly designated for preservation go all the way back to 1919 -- fans of Lt. James Reese Europe’s 369th U.S. Infantry Band, today is your day! -- and includes albums like Jefferson Airplane's Surrealistic Pillow, the Chicks' Wide Open Spaces and ABBA's Arrival, as well as songs like Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry, Be Happy," Juan Gabriel's "Amor Eterno" and Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine." All in all, the Registry now has 650 songs and albums included in its library.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA ABBA's 1976 album 'Arrival' was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress.

“The Library of Congress is proud to preserve the sounds of American history and our diverse culture through the National Recording Registry,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. “We have selected audio treasures worthy of preservation with our partners this year, including a wide range of music from the past 100 years, as well as comedy.” Last year's list of inclusions featured John Lennon's Imagine, Queen Latifah's All Hail the Queen and Madonna's "Like a Virgin." Recordings must be at least 10 years old to be considered for preservation. In addition to Biggie, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick's oft-sampled 1985 single “La-Di-Da-Di” was also included, which can't help but feel significant in light of how few hip-hop recordings are currently on the Registry. The Wu-Tang Clan's Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and De La Soul's 3 Ft High and Rising were included in 2022, joining Nas' Illmatic, Dr. Dre's The Chronic and Laruyn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill from years previous.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Cars join Blondie, the Chicks and Bill Withers on the Registry's list of new additions.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Below, check out all 25 recordings added to the Library of Congress' Registry: Lt. James Reese Europe’s 369th U.S. Infantry Band, “Clarinet Marmalade” (1919) Viola Turpeinen and John Rosendahl, “Kauhavan Polkka” (1928) Various Artists, Wisconsin Folksong Collection (1937-1946) Benny Goodman Sextet with Charlie Christian, “Rose Room” (1939) Gene Autry, “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1949) Patti Page, “The Tennessee Waltz” (1950) Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats, “Rocket ‘88’” (1951) Johnny Mathis, “Chances Are” (1957) Perry Como, “Catch a Falling Star” / “Magic Moments” (1957) Lee Morgan, The Sidewinder (1964) Jefferson Airplane, Surrealistic Pillow (1967) Lily Tomlin, This is a Recording (1971) Bill Withers, “Ain’t No Sunshine” (1971) J.D. Crowe & the New South, J.D. Crowe & the New South (1975) ABBA, Arrival (1976) Héctor Lavoe, “El Cantante” (1978) The Cars, The Cars (1978) Blondie, Parallel Lines (1978) Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick (MC Ricky D), “La-Di-Da-Di” (1985) Bobby McFerrin, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” (1988) Juan Gabriel, “Amor Eterno” (1990) Kronos Quartet, Pieces of Africa (1992) Green Day, Dookie (1994) The Notorious B.I.G., Ready to Die (1994) The Chicks, Wide Open Spaces (1998)