Blur's Damon Albarn Says Band's Coachella Weekend 2 Performance 'Is Probably Our Last Gig'

During the first week of Coachella 2024, Blur frontman Damon Albarn informed the crowd during their halfhearted "Girls & Boys" singalong, "You’re never seeing us again so you might as well f--king sing this."

The announcement felt a bit odd given the mixed reception from the audience and knowing that the band was contractually obligated to return for the festival's second weekend. So seeing them show up for weekend two was a bit reminiscent of George Costanza returning to his job after quitting the previous week.

The only difference, of course, is that Costanza's plan of action was to pretend that he'd never quit, whereas Albarn made it just as clear this time as he had during the first Coachella weekend that he'd meant what he'd said. Before the band's last song during weekend two, Albarn announced, "In the spirit of clarity and truth, this is probably our last gig."