Bob Marley's Sons Unite for Tour Celebrating Their Father's Music

Just a year shy of what would have been his 80th birthday, Bob Marley 's music remains as ubiquitous as ever. To celebrate the lead-up to the milestone, the reggae legend's sons are reuniting for The Marley Brothers - The Legacy Tour in celebration of their late father's impact and repertoire.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian will undertake a 22-date North American trek starting on Sept. 5 in Vancouver, and wrapping up on Oct. 5 in Miami.

The quintet are performing both individual hits and Bob Marley classics with a nod toward what would have been his 80th birthday in 2025. (Marley passed in 1981 at the age of 36 from an aggressive form of skin cancer.) The celebration also comes on the heels of the box office success of Bob Marley: One Love, the biographical drama musical starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic singer and songwriter. Since its release in February, it's grossed $177 million worldwide.

From the press release: "Bob Marley's music endures as a beacon of strength, hope, and unity, attracting a growing global fanbase. For over three decades, his sons have each established themselves as renowned solo artists and collectively boast an impressive count of 22 Grammy Awards, with Julian and Greek-American singer and producer, Alexx Antaeus securing 2024's Grammy win for Best Reggae Album with Colors of Royal.

"Additionally, on April 20th, Bob Marley: One Love will expand its screenings, inviting audiences to celebrate alongside one of the most influential icons of all time. Coming off the heels of a worldwide record-breaking theatrical run and the 40th anniversary of Marley's revolutionary album, Legend, this tour further underscores his enduring impact on the cultural landscape."

Tickets for the tour will start with pre-sales on Tuesday, April 16, including a Citi presale beginning at 10 am local time through Thursday, April 18 at 10 pm local time here. A general on-sale will kick off Friday, April 19 at 10 am local time with information available here.

The Marley Brothers - The Legacy Tour

Sept. 5 — Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

Sept 6 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 8 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept. 11 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 15 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 19 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 22 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Sept. 23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sept. 26 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 29 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 30 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Oct. 2 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Oct. 3 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

Oct. 5 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre