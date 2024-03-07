Hulu Releases First Trailer for 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'

After offering up a brief teaser back in February during the winter Television Critics Association press tour, Hulu has now released the first full-length trailer for their upcoming documentary - or, if you will, rockumentary - Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Directed by Gotham Chopra, the four-part program features interviews with all of the group’s original members, including guitarist Richie Sambora, who departed the band's ranks in 2013. Also chiming in with a few talking-head moments about the band: fellow New Jerseyian Bruce Springsteen, who at one point during the trailer says, "Jon's choruses demand to be sung by 20,000 people in an era." Cue "Livin' on a Prayer"!

“Because this is in fact the band’s 40th anniversary, I wanted to document what had happened in my past with a vision on what is the future," said Jon Bon Jovi during the series' panel during the aforementioned TCA tour. “One thing we agreed upon on Day One was this was not going to be a VH1 puff piece, that if anything, I wasn’t going to stamp my feet and say, ‘I have final say.’ Gotham was the director, this had to tell the truth, and have all the warts to go with it in order to tell a real truth. I’m proud of the film.” “There are moments of other guys’ truths that are obviously in the film, because I wasn’t going to ask for them to be cut out,” he continued. “But, generally speaking, because it’s not a puff piece, you have to accept that, you know? And I think that makes the bonds deeper. By being able to truly speak the truth without fear of repercussion or bruised egos, it makes you appreciate it more. After any initial string, you know? There was some punches in the nose [during the other guys' comments]. And then, I got over it.”

Source: Hulu Jon Bon Jovi during the panel for Thank You, Goodnight at the 2024 winter Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California

The official Hulu synopsis for the series is as follows: "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all-access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its frontman Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year-odysses of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt. "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. "As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he’s still living them. "40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. "The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction."

