Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews, Neil Young, Tyler Childers, and Beck Among the Headliners for This Year's Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Danny Wimmer Presents has released the lineup for 2004’s Bourbon & Beyond – the World’s Largest Bourbon & Music Festival, and while it may be a lengthy name, it’s unquestionably an event that offers a staggering amount of notable artists to keep you grooving whilst indulging in the titular beverage. The event takes place at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky over the course of four days – September 19, 20, 21, and 22 – and even at that length, the lineup will still leave you wondering exactly how they’re going to pack that many artists into that amount of time.

No, but seriously, we're not exaggerating: not only is the lineup for this event massive, but it's as talent-packed as any music fan could hope to find, offering a little bit of everything and then some, plus more than a few artists who can be called both hitmakers as well as legitimate musical icons. The full list is as follows, and it's so overwhelming that we're only going to put ten artists in each row, just to make it at least slightly easier to absorb... Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers, Neil Young, Beck, Matchbox Twenty, The National, My Morning Jacket, The War On Drugs, Whiskey Myers Cody Jinks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Black Pumas, The Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Fleet Foxes, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, The Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge Teddy Swims, Koe Wetzel, Milky Chance, Chris Isaak, Lyle Lovett, KALEO, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Shane Smith & The Saints, The Wallflowers Cory Wong, X Ambassadors, Sunny Day Real Estate, Dinosaur Jr., Larkin Poe, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Lucius, JJ Grey & Mofro, Beth Hart, Allen Stone Wilder Woods, Niko Moon, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The War and Treaty, Larry Fleet, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Mat Kearney, Arlo Parks, Hiss Golden Messenger, Smith & Myers BRELAND, Patty Smyth, Wyatt Flores, Cimafunk, Futurebirds, The Bacon Brothers, M. Ward, Soul Asylum, Son Volt, Jade Bird

Neal Francis, Suzanne Vega, Wild Rivers, Dexter and The Moonrocks, KT Tunstall, The Dip, Meg Myers, Samantha Fish, Amigo the Devil, The Record Company Taylor Acorn, Dan Tyminski, The Sam Bush Band, The Jerry Douglas Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, Tony Trischka’s EarlJam, Sister Sadie, Devon Gilfillian, Robert Finley, Abby Anderson Abraham Alexander, Vincent Neil Emerson, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Mac Saturn, Jake Kohn, The Castellows, Madi Diaz, Motherfolk, Grace Bowers, Mapache Maggie Antone, Briscoe, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Hueston, Robert Jon & the Wreck, The Brothers Comatose, Theo Lawrence, Colby T. Helms and The Virginia Creepers, New Dangerfield, Big Richard Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Chatham County Line, Tray Wellington Band, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Lizzie No, The Jacob Jolliff Band, East Nash Grass, The Local Honeys, Mountain Grass Unit, Kyle Ray To get a feel for what last year's festival was like, just check out the video below.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky is honored to be hosting Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville this September,” said Governor Andy Beshear in the press release announcing the lineup. “The festival brings in fans from all over the world and showcases the best of Kentucky; highlighting our rich culture of bourbon, the best in local culinary and a top tier musical lineup. We can’t wait to welcome fans once again for this great tradition that we all in Kentucky are proud to call our own.” Single day and weekend passes are already on sale. Visit BourbonAndBeyond.com for more details.