'Oh My God, I Want to Throw Up': Boygenius Grab Grammys for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Album

Boygenius snapped up their first three awards in quick succession at the pre-telecast Grammy ceremony on Feb. 4. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus raced down the aisle (along with their touring band) to accept Best Rock Performance for "Not Strong Enough."

Source: Recording Academy/Grammys BOYGENIUS Wins Best Rock Performance For 'NOT STRONG ENOUGH' | 2024 GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech

"Oh my god, I want to throw up," Dacus said breathlessly from the podium. "We were all delusional enough as kids to think this might happen to us one day. Phoebe would sing at Guitar Center hoping she would get discovered. Julien was always in bands as a kid and wanted to play at sold-out stadiums. "And I would practice writing an acceptance speech, thanking all the people who were nice to me, like my bus driver and the guy who held the door at church. "I feel kind of like a kid, because that was the last time something like this felt possible. Thank you to our band. Thank you to everyone that contributed to The Record."

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA Boygenius at Coachella, April 2023.

Their second award came immediately after as they won Best Rock Song for "Not Strong Enough." "I wanna thank everyone who ever watches us play," Baker said, her voice shaking, adding "and these guys for touring in a van - a Prius." Bridgers also added, "I owe these boys everything, you're the best!" Baker: "Holy sh*t!"

Source: Chuffmedia The 'boys' by the beach.

The next award came their way for Best Alternative Music Album for The Record. Once again, emotions were high as Bridgers stepped up, incredulous. "What the hell?!" she exclaimed. "We've just been screaming backstage. My mom is here. Mom, thank you for everything. I love you."

To watch the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere ceremony, visit the Grammys’ website or YouTube channel, where the whole ceremony will be streaming live. The primetime Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and available to stream via Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on. Previously announced performers for the primetime ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs. U2 will also be beaming in a performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas. SZA leads all artists with nine Grammy nominations, while singer Victoria Monét, Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers, and engineer Serban Ghenea follow just behind with seven nominations apiece. The Barbie soundtrack will be heavily featured, with Song and Record of the Year nominations for Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?,” while Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” is also nominated for Song of the Year. Taylor Swift has a chance to make history with an Album of the Year nomination for her LP Midnights: should she take home the award, she will become the first artist in history to win the Grammys’ top honor four times, having previously won for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. Her current three Album of the Year trophies leave her tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.