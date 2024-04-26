Science Meets Song: 'Brainstorms' Uses Pink Floyd to Explore Your Brainwaves

This June will sees the launch of Brainstorms: A Great Gig in the Sky, presented by the UK’s largest immersive art experience, the 30,000 square-feet Frameless, featuring the music of Pink Floyd. Launching June 7 and taking over the entire venue, this one-of-a-kind show melds music and art with the latest neuroscience and technology, in an exploration of how our minds respond to music.

According to a press statement announcing the venture: "125 individuals had their brain activity recorded while listening in unparalleled clarity and depth through Dolby Atmos to the 1973 Pink Floyd classic, "The Great Gig in the Sky" from the highly celebrated album The Dark Side of the Moon. "The instrumental track, which was the creation of Richard Wright, features Clare Torry’s voice as an instrument in place of lyrics so was deemed a perfect piece for the largest data collection of its kind. The EEG readings of brain activity, which will be showcased within the experience, were captured at Dolby by the neuroscience experts within the Pollen Music Group team and reflect the participant’s excitement, interest, relaxation and stress felt whilst listening to the track."

Visitors will travel through the four main Frameless galleries and experience sky-themed visualizations: cloud formations in the "Cloud" gallery set to The Dark Side of The Moon with auroras matched to a remix of "The Great Gig in The Sky." In the "Murmuration" gallery, the brainwaves of musician Imogen Heap and her nine-year-old daughter are set to her ambient track "Cumulus," as undulating flocks of starlings roll through a sweeping sunset.

Released on March 1, 1973, The Dark Side of the Moon has been acknowledged as one of the most critically acclaimed albums of all time. Reflective of an era in which frontperson Roger Waters explored themes of mental illness (inspired by band member Syd Barrett who's departure in 1968 brought in guitarist Dave Gilmour), pressures of band life, violence in everyday life and the burgeoning studio technology of the early '70s, the release is the third best selling studio album of all time, having sold a certified 45 million copies. As of December 2023, The Dark Side of the Moon has spent 985 nonconsecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 charts.

Tickets to Brainstorms: A Great Gig in the Sky are priced from £30, for over 18s only . A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for a brain data capture experience, with members of the public being able to experience their brain activity visualized into cloud formations, projected onto Frameless' reimagined "Cloud Gallery." To buy tickets or to find out more, visit their website here.

