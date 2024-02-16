Family of Brian Wilson Seeks Conservatorship

The family of Brian Wilson are planning to place the former Beach Boy under conservatorship. Overnight on February 15, The Blast reported that it had obtained court documents that claim Wilson is suffering from a “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)” and that there are concerns that he is no longer able to take care of himself and treat the illness. The documents state that Wilson “does not have the capacity to give informed consent to the administration of medications appropriate to the care and treatment of major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia)” and that “Mr. Wilson is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.” The papers also name Jean Sievers, Wilson’s longtime publicist and manager, and his longtime business manager, LeeAnn Hard. The filing is said to state: “They have had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them,” and that they hope that “Mr. Wilson will remain in his home, and it is Ms. Siever’s and Ms. Hard’s intent to ensure that all of Mr. Wilson’s daily living needs are satisfied and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home.”

Wilson’s family have now confirmed the report, making a statement announcing their intent to appoint new conservators. Writing on Wilson’s Instagram page, they said: “Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, (housekeeper) Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person. “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.” They added, “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

Melinda Wilson died in January. The couple had been married 29 years. After she died Wilson said on his website: “We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior.” Wilson has long suffered from schizoaffective disorder, mild manic depression and auditory hallucinations, after the pressure to keep creating new material for the Beach Boys in the ‘60s led to escalating drug use, depression, and a nervous breakdown. According to reports, a doctor quoted in the documents said Wilson was “easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings” and “often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances,” adding, “[He] has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.”

Wilson has been previously been placed under a conservatorship in 1992 after his family became concerned about his reliance on controversial psychologist Eugene Landy, who they believed was exerting “undue influence” over the musician. After his marriage to Melinda in 1995, she took over the conservatorship arrangement. This week it was announced that a lost "country album" written by Wilson in 1970 would be released next year. A hearing about the proposed conservatorship arrangement will take place on 26 April.

