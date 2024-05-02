Britney Spears 'Home and Safe' Following Alleged Altercation With Boyfriend at Los Angeles Hotel

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Paul Soliz allegedly got into an altercation at a Los Angeles hotel on the night of Wednesday, May 1. Police and paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood after the fight allegedly got physical. An unnamed source close to Spears told CNN the pop star is currently "home and safe" after she left the hotel with her security team. Spears called reports about the incident "fake" in a social media post on Thursday, May 2.

Source: MEGA The couple was at the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood at the time.

Somebody at Chateau Marmont called 911 after a person matching Spears' description allegedly began harassing employees and patrons, TMZ reported. Police arrived on the scene at 10:30 p.m. but found no signs of trouble and left. Spears and Soliz reportedly returned to their hotel room around 11 p.m. That's when things allegedly got physical. Sources told TMZ that the pop star may have injured her leg in the scuffle. By 12:40 p.m., Spears was allegedly screaming in one of the hotel's hallways. Guests said she was "out of control." They decided to call paramedics because they believed the pop star was having a mental breakdown. First responders left the scene after making contact with Spears. The pop star exited the hotel without Soliz shortly thereafter.

Spears addressed the situation in an Instagram post on the afternoon of Thursday, May 2. "Just to let people know… the news is fake!!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!" she said. "Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now," she added. "Not sure why I feel the need to share this… I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b--chy." Spears also took issue with the paramedics who responded to the scene. "I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally," she said. "They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston!!! Peace."

The episode is concerning given Spears' long history of mental health issues. She was under a conservatorship managed by her father Jamie Spears for 13 years. It ended in November 2021 following an extended legal battle. Much of Spears' fanbase cheered on the end of the conservatorship, which was widely viewed as extractive and overly controlling. It was set up following Spears' public meltdown in 2007. The situation peaked when the then 25-year-old shaved her head as paparazzi looked on. The singer was in the middle of her divorce from Kevin Federline. In the years since, many commentators have said the way the media treated Spears at the time was irresponsible.

Source: MEGA Police and paramedics were called to the scene multiple times over the course of several hours.

In her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, Spears revealed that her relationship with Justin Timberlake also had a negative impact on her mental health. The pair dated from 1999 to 2002. Spears claimed that she was pregnant with Timberlake's baby at one point and that he encouraged her to get an abortion. "Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she wrote. "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

