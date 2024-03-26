Bruce Springsteen to Become First International Fellow of U.K.'s Ivors Academy

Bruce Springsteen will be the latest songwriter to become an Academy Fellow of the Ivors Academy, the U.K. organization announced on March 26. The fellowship is the organization's highest honor, and with Springsteen's induction, he will become the first-ever international songwriter the Academy has inducted into Fellowship in its 80-year history.

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Springsteen said the U.K. 'has made me feel welcome every step of the way.'

As stated in the press release: "Bruce’s Springsteen’s induction into Fellowship of the Ivors Academy recognizes his outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting and acknowledges his impact on the UK’s cultural landscape. He will become the twenty-seventh Fellow of the Academy, joining a roster of songwriter greats including Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush CBE, Joan Armatrading CBE, and Sting CBE, who received the award in 2023." Springsteen said: "I'm proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognized by the Ivors Academy. In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last fifty years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative."

Source: MEGA Sting (with Trudie Styler in 2023) has been awarded seven Ivor Novello statues.

The Ivors Academy is the UK's professional association for songwriters and composers. Since its first presentation in 1956, the Ivor Novello Awards have long been one of the most prominent recognized honors for UK and Irish talent. Judged by composing and songwriting peers, the Ivors have acknowledged songwriters across multiple genres and categories. In the first year of the ceremony, seven winners were honored, including the Year's Outstanding Popular Song, "In Love for the Very First Time," written by Paddy Roberts and Jack Woodman.

Source: © Essex Music Ltd/YouTube Jean Carson - In Love For The Very First Time(1956)

John Lennon and Paul McCartney were the most honored recipients at the 1964 Ivor Awards: The award for "A" Side of the Record Issued in 1963 Which Achieved the Highest Certified British Sales and the Most Broadcast Work of the Year went to "She Loves You," while the Special Award for Outstanding Services to British Music was shared between George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Brian Epstein and George Martin. The Beatles songs hold the record for the most Ivor Novello awards with a total of 14.

The Fellowship was established in 1999 and awarded in 2000 with the inaugural recognition going to Sir Paul McCartney. Past honorees include Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb, Robin Gibb (as the Bee Gees), Annie Lennox, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Elton John. Along with Springsteen's induction, classical composer James MacMillan will also be celebrated with a 2024 Fellow.

Source: Sotheby's The Beatles Ivor Novello Award Presented To E.M.I Records, For We Can Work It Out, 1965.

To commemorate Springsteen being named an Academy Fellow, a limited edition vinyl of The Best of Bruce Springsteen in Jersey Devil Red can be purchased from Amazon. Springsteen will receive the award at the Ivors with Amazon Music, which takes place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday May 23, 2024.

