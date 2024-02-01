Bruce Springsteen Announces Death of Mother Adele at Age 98

Bruce Springsteen has announced that his mother Adele Springsteen died on Wednesday, Jan. 31. She was 98-years-old. The news came in an Instagram post from the rocker on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 1. It included a video of him and Adele dancing together on a porch in front of a scenic lake.

Bruce included lyrics from his 1998 track "The Wish" in the post's caption. "I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work," the post says. "It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance." Bruce invited his mother on stage to dance with him on several occasions. One of those moments came during a Mother's Day concert at London's Olympic Park back in 2013.

Source: MEGA Bruce Springsteen with his mother Adele (third from left) at the Ellis Island Heritage Awards in 2010.

Adele was born on May 4, 1925, her son reported. Her maiden name was Zerilli. Adele grew up in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn. She raised Bruce and his two sisters Virginia and Pamela in a Catholic home in Freehold, New Jersey. Their father Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen died at age 73 in 1998. Life wasn't always easy for the Springsteens. Dutch suffered from severe mental health issues. As he struggled, Adele was forced to be the family's primary breadwinner. Adele had two sisters named Dora Kirby and Ida Urbelis. The sisters and Springsteen received an Ellis Island Family Heritage Award in 2010.

Condolences poured into the comment section below the Instagram post. "My condolences, I was lucky enough to see you and your mom dancing a few times, and she look like she was at her happiest," one fan said. "All of Springsteen nation shares your pain," said another. "Oh I’m so sorry to hear that. You dancing on stage with your mom in London back in 2013 was a moment of pure joy," one fan said. "She was proud of you, you were proud of her and we ALL reveled in the love and affection."