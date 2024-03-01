Bruce Springsteen Preps New Best-Of Collection in Advance of Returning to the Road

To commemorate his upcoming return to the road, Bruce Springsteen has announced the impending arrival of a new greatest-hits collection, one which features inclusions that stretch from 1973’s Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ all the way up through 2020’s Letter to You. The collection, which bears the simple but accurate title Best of Bruce Springsteen, is scheduled for an April 19 release date and will be available in two versions: an 18-track version available as a 2-LP or 1-CD set, or a 31-track version available digitally.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Columbia / Sony The cover art for the forthcoming compilation 'Best of Bruce Springsteen.'

This isn’t the first best-of set by the man known as “The Boss,” but short of a box set, the digital version of Best of Bruce Springsteen is decidedly the compilation that contains the most expansive look at his career. Also, as pointedly specified in the press release, this is a strictly a collection of original songs, which clarifies why there’s nothing included from his 2022 covers album, Only the Strong Survive. (It also serves as an explanation for the absence of his live version of Edwin Starr’s “War,” which was a top-10 hit in 1986.) The full track listing of the two different versions of Best of Bruce Springsteen can be found below: BEST OF BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN LP & CD TRACK LISTING 1. Growin’ Up 2. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) 3. Born To Run 4. Thunder Road 5. Badlands 6. Hungry Heart 7. Atlantic City 8. Dancing in the Dark 9. Born in the U.S.A. 10. Brilliant Disguise 11. Human Touch 12. Streets of Philadelphia 13. The Ghost of Tom Joad 14. Secret Garden 15. The Rising 16. Girls In Their Summer Clothes 17. Hello Sunshine 18. Letter To You BEST OF BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN DIGITAL DELUXE TRACK LISTING 1. Growin’ Up 2. Spirit In The Night 3. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) 4. 4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) 5. Born To Run 6. Tenth Avenue Freeze Out 7. Thunder Road 8. Badlands 9. Prove It All Night 10. The River 11. Hungry Heart 12. Atlantic City 13. Glory Days 14. Dancing in the Dark 15. Born in the U.S.A 16. Brilliant Disguise 17. Tougher Than The Rest 18. Human Touch 19. If I Should Fall Behind 20. Living Proof 21. Streets of Philadelphia 22. The Ghost of Tom Joad 23. Secret Garden 24. The Rising 25. Long Time Comin’ 26. Girls In Their Summer Clothes 27. The Wrestler 28. We Take Care Of Our Own 29. Hello Sunshine 30. Ghosts 31. Letter To You

Article continues below advertisement

As for the upcoming tour, those who've bought tickets for these shows have been waiting quite awhile for them to finally come to fruition, as Springsteen was forced to delay a significant number of performances in order to recover from his medical woes of last year - the effects of peptic ulcer disease - and be fully healed before returning to the road. As Springsteen wrote in late September, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year!” BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND - 2024 TOUR DATES 19 March – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center 22 March - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena 25 March – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena 28 March – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center 31 March – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center 4 April – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum 7 April – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum 12 April – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena 15 April – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena 18 April – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome 21 April – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena 5 May - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium 9 May - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road 12 May - Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park 16 May - Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh 19 May - Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park 22 May - Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light 25 May - Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome 28 May - Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany 1 June - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium 3 June - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium 12 June - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano 14 June - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano 17 June - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano 20 June - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic 22 June - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic 27 June - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark 29 June - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark 2 July - Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park 5 July - Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena 9 July - Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen 12 July - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium 15 July - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena 18 July - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena 21 July - Bergen, Norway @ Dokken 25 July - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE 27 July - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE 15 August – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena 18 August – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena 21 August – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park 23 August – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park 7 September – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park 13 September – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards 31 October – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell 3 November – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena 6 November – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena 9 November – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre 13 November – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre 16 November – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome 19 November – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place 22 November – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle