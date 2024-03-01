Bruce Springsteen Preps New Best-Of Collection in Advance of Returning to the Road

To commemorate his upcoming return to the road, Bruce Springsteen has announced the impending arrival of a new greatest-hits collection, one which features inclusions that stretch from 1973’s Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ all the way up through 2020’s Letter to You.
The collection, which bears the simple but accurate title Best of Bruce Springsteen, is scheduled for an April 19 release date and will be available in two versions: an 18-track version available as a 2-LP or 1-CD set, or a 31-track version available digitally.
This isn’t the first best-of set by the man known as “The Boss,” but short of a box set, the digital version of Best of Bruce Springsteen is decidedly the compilation that contains the most expansive look at his career.
Also, as pointedly specified in the press release, this is a strictly a collection of original songs, which clarifies why there’s nothing included from his 2022 covers album, Only the Strong Survive. (It also serves as an explanation for the absence of his live version of Edwin Starr’s “War,” which was a top-10 hit in 1986.)
The full track listing of the two different versions of Best of Bruce Springsteen can be found below:
BEST OF BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN LP & CD TRACK LISTING
1. Growin’ Up
2. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
3. Born To Run
4. Thunder Road
5. Badlands
6. Hungry Heart
7. Atlantic City
8. Dancing in the Dark
9. Born in the U.S.A.
10. Brilliant Disguise
11. Human Touch
12. Streets of Philadelphia
13. The Ghost of Tom Joad
14. Secret Garden
15. The Rising 16. Girls In Their Summer Clothes
17. Hello Sunshine
18. Letter To You
BEST OF BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN DIGITAL DELUXE TRACK LISTING
1. Growin’ Up
2. Spirit In The Night
3. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
4. 4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)
5. Born To Run
6. Tenth Avenue Freeze Out
7. Thunder Road
8. Badlands
9. Prove It All Night
10. The River
11. Hungry Heart
12. Atlantic City
13. Glory Days
14. Dancing in the Dark
15. Born in the U.S.A
16. Brilliant Disguise
17. Tougher Than The Rest
18. Human Touch
19. If I Should Fall Behind
20. Living Proof
21. Streets of Philadelphia
22. The Ghost of Tom Joad
23. Secret Garden
24. The Rising
25. Long Time Comin’
26. Girls In Their Summer Clothes
27. The Wrestler
28. We Take Care Of Our Own
29. Hello Sunshine
30. Ghosts
31. Letter To You
As for the upcoming tour, those who've bought tickets for these shows have been waiting quite awhile for them to finally come to fruition, as Springsteen was forced to delay a significant number of performances in order to recover from his medical woes of last year - the effects of peptic ulcer disease - and be fully healed before returning to the road.
As Springsteen wrote in late September, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year!”
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND - 2024 TOUR DATES
19 March – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
22 March - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
25 March – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
28 March – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
31 March – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
4 April – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
7 April – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12 April – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
15 April – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
18 April – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
21 April – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena 5 May - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium
9 May - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road
12 May - Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park
16 May - Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh
19 May - Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
22 May - Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light
25 May - Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome
28 May - Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany
1 June - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
3 June - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
12 June - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano
14 June - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano
17 June - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano
20 June - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
22 June - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
27 June - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark
29 June - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark
2 July - Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park
5 July - Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena
9 July - Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen
12 July - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium
15 July - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena
18 July - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena
21 July - Bergen, Norway @ Dokken
25 July - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE
27 July - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE
15 August – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
18 August – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
21 August – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
23 August – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
7 September – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
13 September – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
31 October – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
3 November – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
6 November – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
9 November – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
13 November – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
16 November – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
19 November – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
22 November – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
