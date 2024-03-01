Q Magazine
Bruce Springsteen Preps New Best-Of Collection in Advance of Returning to the Road

To paraphrase "Atlantic City," put your makeup on, fix your hair up pretty, and meet us April 19 at the record store.

Source: Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen, rockin' the mic 'til you can't resist

To commemorate his upcoming return to the road, Bruce Springsteen has announced the impending arrival of a new greatest-hits collection, one which features inclusions that stretch from 1973’s Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ all the way up through 2020’s Letter to You.

The collection, which bears the simple but accurate title Best of Bruce Springsteen, is scheduled for an April 19 release date and will be available in two versions: an 18-track version available as a 2-LP or 1-CD set, or a 31-track version available digitally.

wills q template
Source: Columbia / Sony

The cover art for the forthcoming compilation 'Best of Bruce Springsteen.'

This isn’t the first best-of set by the man known as “The Boss,” but short of a box set, the digital version of Best of Bruce Springsteen is decidedly the compilation that contains the most expansive look at his career.

Also, as pointedly specified in the press release, this is a strictly a collection of original songs, which clarifies why there’s nothing included from his 2022 covers album, Only the Strong Survive. (It also serves as an explanation for the absence of his live version of Edwin Starr’s “War,” which was a top-10 hit in 1986.)

The full track listing of the two different versions of Best of Bruce Springsteen can be found below:

BEST OF BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN LP & CD TRACK LISTING

1. Growin’ Up

2. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

3. Born To Run

4. Thunder Road

5. Badlands

6. Hungry Heart

7. Atlantic City

8. Dancing in the Dark

9. Born in the U.S.A.

10. Brilliant Disguise

11. Human Touch

12. Streets of Philadelphia

13. The Ghost of Tom Joad

14. Secret Garden

15. The Rising 16. Girls In Their Summer Clothes

17. Hello Sunshine

18. Letter To You

BEST OF BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN DIGITAL DELUXE TRACK LISTING

1. Growin’ Up

2. Spirit In The Night

3. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

4. 4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)

5. Born To Run

6. Tenth Avenue Freeze Out

7. Thunder Road

8. Badlands

9. Prove It All Night

10. The River

11. Hungry Heart

12. Atlantic City

13. Glory Days

14. Dancing in the Dark

15. Born in the U.S.A

16. Brilliant Disguise

17. Tougher Than The Rest

18. Human Touch

19. If I Should Fall Behind

20. Living Proof

21. Streets of Philadelphia

22. The Ghost of Tom Joad

23. Secret Garden

24. The Rising

25. Long Time Comin’

26. Girls In Their Summer Clothes

27. The Wrestler

28. We Take Care Of Our Own

29. Hello Sunshine

30. Ghosts

31. Letter To You

As for the upcoming tour, those who've bought tickets for these shows have been waiting quite awhile for them to finally come to fruition, as Springsteen was forced to delay a significant number of performances in order to recover from his medical woes of last year - the effects of peptic ulcer disease - and be fully healed before returning to the road.

As Springsteen wrote in late September, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year!”

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND - 2024 TOUR DATES

19 March – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

22 March - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

25 March – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

28 March – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

31 March – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

4 April – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

7 April – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12 April – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

15 April – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

18 April – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

21 April – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena 5 May - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

9 May - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road

12 May - Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park

16 May - Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh

19 May - Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

22 May - Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light

25 May - Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome

28 May - Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany

1 June - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

3 June - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

12 June - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

14 June - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

17 June - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

20 June - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

22 June - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

27 June - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

29 June - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

2 July - Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park

5 July - Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena

9 July - Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen

12 July - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

15 July - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

18 July - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

21 July - Bergen, Norway @ Dokken

25 July - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE

27 July - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE

15 August – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

18 August – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

21 August – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

23 August – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

7 September – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

13 September – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

31 October – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

3 November – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

6 November – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

9 November – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

13 November – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

16 November – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

19 November – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

22 November – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

