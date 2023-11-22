More BTS Members to Join Military Amid Hiatus Expected to Last Until 2025

Four more members of the internationally renowned K-pop group BTS have begun the process of enlisting in the South Korean military, the group's label confirmed in a statement. All able-bodied male citizens of the nation must spend at least 18 months serving. Now all seven members of the band are either in the military or about to join.

BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have begun the military enlistment process, according to a statement from their management company Bighit Music

"We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process," Big Hit Music said in a social media post on Tuesday.

"The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties," the post read. "We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists."

Most South Korean men are required to enlist by the time they turn 28. But in 2020, the nation passed a law allowing pop stars to defer for two additional years. That's why Jin, the oldest member of BTS who turned 30 last year, enrolled in 2022. The move kicked off an extended hiatus for the group that's expected to last through 2025.