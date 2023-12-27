Cardi B and LL Cool J Join the Growing Roster of Performers for This Year's 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest'

As the end of the year draws ever closer, the list of artists scheduled to perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest continues to grow ever larger: Cardi B and LL Cool J have been announced as the latest additions to the annual ABC special. Per a press release issued by ABC, "LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip will perform a medley of hits just before midnight, energizing the audience into 2024," whereas "Cardi B will perform poolside from Fontainebleau Miami Beach."

Source: MEGA Cardi B, all smiles while arriving at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Other new announcements made in the press release: Gabriel “Fluffy’ Iglesias will rank his least favorite fashion trends of 2023, Matt Friend will wish viewers “Happy New Year” through some of his celebrity impressions, Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams will discuss things that went on strike in 2023, and Sebastian Maniscalco will share pop culture moments in 2023 that “ain’t right.” As noted, LL Cool J will be performing in Times Square, and the other artists who’ll performing there are Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla. This is also, of course, where Seacrest will be based, along with his co-host Rita Ora. In addition, Jeannie Mai will be based in Hollywood, which is where viewers will see performances by Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars. And because it never hurts to add one more city, there’ll also be a performance from Post Malone straight from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Source: MEGA LL Cool J at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

This will be Seacrest's 19th year hosting the special, which consistently remains the most-watched of any annual New Year's televised celebrations. That said, he still has quite a few years yet to go before surpassing the tenure of the man who gave the special its name in the first place. The late, great Dick Clark started hosting the show in 1974 and remained in that stead through 2003, missing only one year - 1999 - because ABC instead opted to air ABC 2000 Today, a day-long broadcast devoted to how countries around the world were celebrating the arrival of a new millennium. Even after having a debilitating stroke that kept him from hosting in 2004, Clark was back in 2005, albeit with Seacrest as his co-host, and although Seacrest officially took over as host in 2007, Clark continued to appear on the special annually until his death in 2012.