Cardi B Threatens to Sue LAPD, Claims Police Accused Her of Drug Trafficking

After threatening to sue the Los Angeles Police Department, Cardi B has walked back claims that she was pulled over, accused of drug trafficking, and strip-searched by cops. "You don't even know what happened to me yesterday, like, y'all don’t even know," the rapper said in an Instagram Live on Monday. "I got stopped by the cops and everything. I got stopped by the cops yesterday. You gon' see, it's gonna hit TMZ real soon." "They thought I was trafficking. Yeah, they thought I was trafficking fentanyl. And they thought I had a gun in my car," she continued. "So they stopped me and everything. All the helicopters in LA, they was outside. Yo, I was freaking out."

“They had me outside for like, three hours," Cardi added. "They had me getting butt naked outside, s--- was crazy. It was dead--- a movie and whatever, but you already know. I'm about to sue the LAPD. They got me f---ed up for doing that. "I told them like, 'Yo, I’m Cardi B. Like, do I look like I gotta sell some s---? Why would I do that? I would never do no s--- like that.' They didn’t believe me. It was some white cops or something. They ain't know who I was, so they was really tough on me and everything. They said that somebody gave them a clue. I really feel like it was one of my opps and s---, like they really trying to ruin my life type s---. Like y'all don’t even f---ing know. I been going through a lot lately."

Source: MEGA 'This IG live was taken out of context and there is no truth to this story,' a representative for the rapper later said.

After recounting the incident, Cardi B burst out laughing and said, "Alright, so no, seriously, I just wanna say thank you to my motherf---ing fans," potentially indicating that the whole thing was a joke. The LAPD told TMZ and The Daily Beast that they had no record of a traffic stop or "any contact" with Cardi. And once the story was reported by several publications, Cardi B's team sent a statement to Billboard saying that her comments were "taken out of context." "This IG live was taken out of context and there is no truth to this story," a representative for the rapper said. "Apologies for any confusion."

Source: MEGA The long-awaited follow-up to Cardi's 2018 debut album 'Invasion of Privacy' is allegedly coming this year.

Although Cardi B hasn't released an album since her wildly successful 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, she has claimed that its follow-up will be out sometime in 2024. In an Instagram story earlier this month, she said that she's "not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say" prevent her from releasing new music. "I got no choice because I'm dropping my album this year, so stay tuned for the announcement," she added. This month alone, Cardi has already shared two tracks, "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough Miami," hopped on a remix of Flo Milli's "Never Lose Me" alongside SZA, and appeared at one of Madonna's shows in Los Angeles.

