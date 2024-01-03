Celebrating Van Dyke Parks' Birthday with a Playlist of Songs He's Written, Produced, Played On, or Arranged

It's been many decades now since it's mattered, but if things had failed to pan out in music for Van Dyke Parks, he could've easily fallen back on a career in acting, having actually started his career in show business not as a singer-songwriter but as a child actor. But after spending a good chunk of the 1950s working with everyone from Grace Kelly (in The Swan) to Jackie Gleason (on The Honeymooners), Parks ultimately went off to college, where he majored in music at Carnegie Tech before opting to drop out in favor of simply pursuing a musical career sans a degree.

Moving to California with his brother, Carson Parks, the sibling duo soon became part of a group called the Greenwood County Singers, but by the mid-1960s, Van Dyke had become known on his own as a songwriter, and once he met Brian Wilson in 1966... Well, he might not have known it at the time, but as history reveals, it was that encounter which effectively cemented his career in the music business for the long haul. Hey, that's what co-writing "Heroes and Villains" will do for you...