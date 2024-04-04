Chaka Khan has raised her voice in response to contemporary artists being pitted against each other by record labels and music executives.

Source: Jo Metson Scott In edition to curating the shows, Khan will open and close Meltdown Festival 2024.

Speaking in a conference call with the media to talk about the upcoming Meltdown Festival in London, which she is curating, Khan responded to a question from metro.co.uk: "Competition is just horrific and wrong. Right now, we need to start with this thing – which is something with each other. These labels and businesses count on who can [do better] – but there is no competition. "Be honest and faithful to yourself and your self-expression and don't be afraid and don't be competitive. These days you just have to be about what your goals are about, and staying true to yourself. That’s a big thing to do."

Source: Jo Metson Scott The two-week festival takes place in June at Southbank Centre.

As an artist who has had enormous success with 50 years in the music industry, Khan has taken on curation duties with the 2024 edition of the Meltdown Festival. Running June 14 – 23 at London's Southbank Centre, the roster's wave of talent includes Todrick Hall, Rashaan Patterson, Speakers Corner Quartet & Guildhall Session Orchestra, Mica Paris, Incognito: 45th Anniversary Celebration, Judi Jackson, Lady Blackbird, Balimaya Project, Morcheeba, and House Gospel Choir: Sunday Service In addition, the festival will have club nights and a program of free events to be announced in the coming months. Khan will be opening the festival with a sold-out show celebrating her 50 years in music and closing the festival with the Black-led, genre-defying Nu Civilisation Orchestra for the first-ever live performance of 2004’s ClassiKhan.

Khan burst onto the music scene in 1973 as the lead singer of Rufus, whose breakthrough hit in 1974 "Tell Me Something Good" (written by Stevie Wonder) showcased her high-octane, sultry delivery. However, it was the Ashford & Simpson-penned "I'm Every Woman" from her 1978 solo album Chaka that brought her fully into the dance/disco orbit and earned her the moniker the Queen of Funk. She dominated the '80s music charts with 1984's cover of Prince's "I Feel For You," featuring an opening rap by Grandmaster Melle Mel and in 1986, she collaborated with Steve Winwood for the Number 1 single "Higher Love."

Source: ℗ © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC/Rufus/YouTube Tell Me Something Good - Rufus | The Midnight Special

Khan will also perform a run of UK shows this summer and tickets can be purchased here. The Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on June 13. Tickets can be bought at nocturnelive.com. She is also set to perform at the Love Supreme Jazz Festival at Glynde Place, East Sussex on July 7 – with tickets available at lovesupremejazzfestival.com.

