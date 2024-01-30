Chaka Khan Unveiled as Curator of Meltdown Festival 2024

Chaka Khan has been confirmed as the curator of this year’s Meltdown Festival. The funk and disco legend will oversee 10 days of music concerts from June 14 to June 23 at the Southbank Centre in London, as well as two weekends of free events and activities. The 70-year-old Diva said: “Get ready to experience the heart and soul of Meltdown 2024, where the magic of music meets the warmth of community. I'm beyond excited to be a part of this legacy, bringing everyone together, young and old, for a summer celebration like no other. “This festival isn't just about music, it's a feast for all your senses, a gathering of hearts and souls. The Southbank Centre's about to light up! We're going to funk it up, rock every crowd, and touch every soul. It's a community celebration, an all-ages bash. Join us and immerse yourself in a world that's vibrant, diverse, and absolutely unforgettable.”

Article continues below advertisement

As well as curating the festival, this year’s Meltdown will also be a celebration of Khan’s 50 years in music. Her debut album as the lead vocalist of funk outfit Rufus was released in 1973, and after a series of platinum-selling LPs with that band, Khan went solo in spectacular style in 1978 with the disco anthem “I’m Every Woman.” Since then she has released a further 12 solo albums, won 10 Grammys, and racked up music sales and downloads in excess of 100 million. In 2023 she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and also guested on Bombay Bicycle Club’s single “Tekken 2”. Speaking of Khan’s upcoming curatorship, Adem Holness, Head of Contemporary Music, Southbank Centre said: “Whoever said ‘never meet your heroes’ clearly never met Chaka Khan. I’ve learnt how important community, activism, love and care are to her so these ideas, along with brilliant music, will be the foundation of Meltdown. I can't believe we get to celebrate 50 years of her legendary career together. Imagine ten nights of her fabulousness, wicked sense of humor and iconic genre-defying music spread across the Southbank Centre. I personally can't wait!” Now in its 29th year, Meltdown is the U.K.’s longest-running artist-curated music festival. Previous curators have included David Bowie, Yoko Ono, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers and David Byrne. Last year’s Meltdown curator was Christine and the Queens, who booked artists including Sigur Rós, Django Django, Warpaint, and Bat for Lashes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Since 1978's 'I'm Every Woman' the funk and disco legend has amassed music sales and downloads in excess of 100 million.

Mark Ball, Artistic Director, Southbank Centre said: “The Southbank Centre was built for the nation’s enjoyment and our aim is to be the most inclusive and expressive space for our audiences. Meltdown, which takes over all of our spaces across the site, truly brings that ambition to life and holds a special place in our hearts. It’s a privilege to welcome icon Chaka Khan to curate the 29th edition of the festival; as an artist, activist and change-maker, her musical legacy has impacted generations and we can’t wait to work with her to create another unforgettable Meltdown.” The first names for Chaka Khan’s Meltdown will be revealed in spring 2024.