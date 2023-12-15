Cher Knocks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame For Lack of Recognition During Interview With Kelly Clarkson

Cher knocked the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for not inducting the singer following her decades of consistent chart-topping success. Her pointed comments came during an episode of NBC's Kelly Clarkson Show that aired on Dec. 15. "You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," Cher told the host. "I'm never going to change my mind."

Source: MEGA Cher and the Rolling Stones are the only artists to score No. 1 hits seven decades in a row.

The diatribe began after Clarkson congratulated Cher on becoming the first female artist to have No. 1 tracks seven decades in a row. She earned the title with her latest hit "DJ Play a Christmas Song," which made it to the No. 1 spot on the Adult Contemporary chart. Clarkson praised the singer's performance on the track. "No one has that sound," the host said. "It's so you. The sound is so Cher. It's so incredible. I love it so much." The only other artist who's had No. 1 hits seven decades in a row is the Rolling Stones.

Source: MEGA 'They can just go you-know-what-themselves,' Cher said of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"It took four of them to be one of me," Cher told Clarkson. That's a big part of the reason she was so irked by the Hall of Fame's snub. "They can just go you-know-what themselves," the pop star said. Clarkson was shocked by the singer's brash take. "Wait, are you serious?" she asked. "That is brand new information for me." Cher also used the show as an opportunity to plug another No. 1 singles. "I changed music forever with 'Believe,'" the star said. Her 1998 hit was one of the first prominent tracks to make use of Auto-Tune, which is now standard for producers in many corners of the music industry. Cher had two other No. 1 hits in the 1990s with "Strong Enough" and "All or Nothing."

Source: MEGA Cher got her start as part of a husband-wife act with then-spouse Sonny Bono.

Her first No. 1 single was the 1965 track "I Got You Babe" released with her then-husband Sonny Bono under the Sonny & Cher moniker. The singer, now 77, was only 19 at the time. Bono was 16 years older than her. Commenters below a clip of Clarkson's show uploaded to YouTube were equally disgusted by Cher's exclusion from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "I mean Cher music history is one of the most incredible ones of all time – she literally adapted her music to each decades from blues to disco to rock to pop to contemporary and now we have Christmas," one said. "The fact she's not on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is just dumb."

Others commended the singer for speaking out about her experience with the prestigious museum located in Cleveland. "I love Cher because she doesn't pull any BS," another commenter said. " She tells it how it is and doesn't give a CRAP what anyone else thinks. She knows her worth, what she brings to the table and won't settle for anything less than what she deserves. This is how a confident, secure woman conducts herself. No matter what she does for a living."