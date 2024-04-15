Childish Gambino Reveals Plans for Two New Studio Albums in Livestream Previewing Unreleased Music

Childish Gambino has revealed plans for a new music video and two upcoming studio albums. The musician broke the news during a livestream on the night of Sunday, April 14. The online event was announced in a tweet that afternoon. A fan asked if he would be releasing new music. "Of course. its a rollout dummy," he replied.

The rapper and TV star also known as Donald Glover hasn't put out a full LP since 3.15.20, which came out in the early days of the pandemic. One of the new releases will be a reworked version of that record which is set to drop under the new title Atavista. Glover also announced plans for a completely new album, which will be the last record under the Childish Gambino moniker. It will also be the soundtrack for an upcoming movie called Bando Stone & the New World. Glover provided fans a preview of some of the new music, according to a thread on the r/DonaldGlover subreddit. That included a track called "Human Sacrifice" and a reworked version of "35.31" called "Little Foot Big Foot" which includes a feature from Young Nudy. Glover didn't announce a release date for either of the new albums, but he did say that a music video for "Little Foot Big Foot" will drop in the coming weeks. He also revealed tentative plans for Bando Stone & the New World promotions at Taco Bell and In-n-Out.

UGHHH AND WE GOT A MORE FUNKY VERSION OF HUMAN SACRIFICE pic.twitter.com/sVVPloQNxi — amey はたけ (@starwarstrash) April 15, 2024

Glover has been releasing music for two decades now. He found mainstream success with his debut studio album Camp, which made it to No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the outlet's Hip-Hop/R&B chart. Five years later Glover created the program Atlanta for FX. He stars in the surreal black comedy show about a music manager named Earnest "Earn" Marks who lives in the titular city. The rapper then topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his socially conscious 2018 track "This Is America," which dropped along an unsettling but broadly acclaimed music video.

Young Nudy is featured on Childish Gambino’s new album ‘Atavista’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/TR3UT8iiT4 — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) April 15, 2024

Glover joined Tyler, the Creator on stage during his set at Coachella over the weekend. The pair performed "Running Out of Time" off the latter musician's 2019 album IGOR. "I used to hate that n--ga. Seriously. I don’t know why," Tyler, the Creator told the crowd. "I gotta go to therapy to figure it out." He said his opinion of Glover began to change following the release of his track "Urn" off the 2013 album Because the Internet. "I was at conflict with myself," Tyler, the Creator said. "How could a n--ga I hate so much make something so good?"

Gwen Stefani's old ska punk band No Doubt also reunited at Coachella. They were joined by Olivia Rodrigo, who helped perform the track "Bathwater." Glover has also appeared in last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film. He also stars in a new Amazon Prime spy show he created called Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The eight episode first season came out in February.

