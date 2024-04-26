Coldplay Announces 25th Anniversary 'Brothers & Sisters' Reissue

Coldplay released their early single "Brothers & Sisters" on April 26, 1999, exactly 25 years ago today. To commemorate the occasion, the band has just announced a 25th anniversary vinyl 7-inch reissue via their original label, Fierce Panda Records. The reissue will feature "Brothers & Sisters," its B-side "Easy to Please," and "Only Superstition," which was originally included only on a three-track CD version of the single. The three songs reportedly cost £450 to record, and the single, later rereleased as an EP, peaked at No. 92 on the UK Singles Chart.

The reissue will also contain a bonus track, "The Story of Brothers & Sisters," which is a spoken-word excerpt from Fierce Panda founder Simon Williams' Pandamonium! How Not to Run a Record Label audiobook. Per a press release: "In ‘Knee-Trembler’ (Chapter 17, pages 159-168) he describes in raffishly intimate detail the how's, why's and wherefores of Coldplay’s early days shaking the timbers of the Camden Falcon, the Kentish Town Bull & Gate and Station Studios in Southgate, as well as being championed by Radio One’s Evening Session and getting their first reviews in the NME newspaper on their way to ‘Brothers & Sisters’, their debut release." Williams, who was a writer for NME at the time, became the first journalist to write about Coldplay after seeing them perform at the Camden Falcon in 1998 and released "Brothers & Sisters" on his Fierce Panda label through a short-term record deal.

The 25th anniversary reissue of "Brothers & Sisters" is out November 15 via Fierce Panda. You can pre-order it here. Coldplay will headline Glastonbury for the fifth time in June. Their next album Moon Music, the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres, is expected to arrive sometime this year. Check out the band's upcoming tour dates below.

Sat, Jun 8 - Marousi, Greece - Athens Olympic Stadium Sun, Jun 9 - Athens, Greece - Athens Olympic Sports Center Spyros Louis Wed, Jun 12 - Bucharest, Romania -The National Arena Thu, Jun 13 - Bucharest, Romania - The National Arena Sun, Jun 16 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna Tue, Jun 18 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna Wed, Jun 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna Sat, Jun 22 - Décines-Charpieu, France - Groupama Stadium Sun, Jun 23 - Décines-Charpieu, France - Groupama Stadium Tue, Jun 25 - Décines-Charpieu, France - Groupama Stadium Fri, Jul 12 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Sat, Jul 13 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Mon, Jul 15 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Tue, Jul 16 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Thu, Jul 18 - Thetford, UK - The Carnegie Sat, Jul 20 - Düsseldorf, Germany - MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA Sun, Jul 21 - Düsseldorf, Germany -MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA Tue, Jul 23 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Düsseldorf Sat, Jul 27 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Olympic Stadium Sun, Jul 28 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Olympic Stadium Tue, Jul 30 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Olympic Stadium Wed, Jul 31 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Olympic Stadium Thu, Aug 15 - Munich, Germany - Munich Olympic Stadium Sat, Aug 17 - Munich, Germany - Munich Olympic Stadium Sun, Aug 18 - Munich, Germany - Munich Olympic Stadium Wed, Aug 21 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium Thu, Aug 22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium Sat, Aug 24 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium Sun, Aug 25 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

