Coldplay Announces 25th Anniversary 'Brothers & Sisters' Reissue

Coldplay released their early single "Brothers & Sisters" on April 26, 1999, exactly 25 years ago today. To commemorate the occasion, the band has just announced a 25th anniversary vinyl 7-inch reissue via their original label, Fierce Panda Records.
The reissue will feature "Brothers & Sisters," its B-side "Easy to Please," and "Only Superstition," which was originally included only on a three-track CD version of the single.
The three songs reportedly cost £450 to record, and the single, later rereleased as an EP, peaked at No. 92 on the UK Singles Chart.
The reissue will also contain a bonus track, "The Story of Brothers & Sisters," which is a spoken-word excerpt from Fierce Panda founder Simon Williams' Pandamonium! How Not to Run a Record Label audiobook.
Per a press release: "In ‘Knee-Trembler’ (Chapter 17, pages 159-168) he describes in raffishly intimate detail the how's, why's and wherefores of Coldplay’s early days shaking the timbers of the Camden Falcon, the Kentish Town Bull & Gate and Station Studios in Southgate, as well as being championed by Radio One’s Evening Session and getting their first reviews in the NME newspaper on their way to ‘Brothers & Sisters’, their debut release."
Williams, who was a writer for NME at the time, became the first journalist to write about Coldplay after seeing them perform at the Camden Falcon in 1998 and released "Brothers & Sisters" on his Fierce Panda label through a short-term record deal.
The 25th anniversary reissue of "Brothers & Sisters" is out November 15 via Fierce Panda. You can pre-order it here.
Coldplay will headline Glastonbury for the fifth time in June. Their next album Moon Music, the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres, is expected to arrive sometime this year.
Check out the band's upcoming tour dates below.
Sat, Jun 8 - Marousi, Greece - Athens Olympic Stadium
Sun, Jun 9 - Athens, Greece - Athens Olympic Sports Center Spyros Louis
Wed, Jun 12 - Bucharest, Romania -The National Arena
Thu, Jun 13 - Bucharest, Romania - The National Arena
Sun, Jun 16 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna
Tue, Jun 18 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna
Wed, Jun 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna
Sat, Jun 22 - Décines-Charpieu, France - Groupama Stadium
Sun, Jun 23 - Décines-Charpieu, France - Groupama Stadium
Tue, Jun 25 - Décines-Charpieu, France - Groupama Stadium
Fri, Jul 12 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico
Sat, Jul 13 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico
Mon, Jul 15 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico
Tue, Jul 16 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico
Thu, Jul 18 - Thetford, UK - The Carnegie
Sat, Jul 20 - Düsseldorf, Germany - MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA
Sun, Jul 21 - Düsseldorf, Germany -MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA
Tue, Jul 23 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Düsseldorf
Sat, Jul 27 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Olympic Stadium
Sun, Jul 28 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Olympic Stadium
Tue, Jul 30 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Olympic Stadium
Wed, Jul 31 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Olympic Stadium
Thu, Aug 15 - Munich, Germany - Munich Olympic Stadium
Sat, Aug 17 - Munich, Germany - Munich Olympic Stadium
Sun, Aug 18 - Munich, Germany - Munich Olympic Stadium
Wed, Aug 21 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
Thu, Aug 22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
Sat, Aug 24 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
Sun, Aug 25 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium